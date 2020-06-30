St. Helena needs decisive, intelligent leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Trump presidency has shown, government is no place for amateurs. Our little city, just like the nation at large, needs decisive, intelligent leadership to guide us through the incredible complexities we’re now facing. Not only do we have the same set of problems we had before COVID-19 hit, we have a raft of new ones, especially economic issues affecting local businesses and low- to middle-income renters.

I met up with mayoral candidate Mary Koberstein when we were walking our dogs. I asked her if she had any ideas on how to help local businesses rebound from these devastating months. One of the things she mentioned was the possibility of revamping the zoning ordinances to allow more flexibility in the kinds of stores and experiences offered on Main Street. She emphasized that any changes that take place need to be done tastefully and in keeping with our community’s ambience. She also told me she strongly supports Paul Dohring’s concept of the Small Business Sustainability Loan Program, which the council just approved for merchants who’ve endured economic hardships from COVID-19.