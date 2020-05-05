St. Helena needs to change its city government system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Changing our city governing system from the present council/manager form of government to the strong mayor city government system, gives more power to elected officials. My reasoning -- The fact that all of the bureaucratic body consists of outsiders, including the city manager, creates a situation where the local elected officials are isolated from the governing body, so the process is in the hands of the outsiders.

By changing to a strong mayor city government system, our elected officials become the “governing body.”

The mayor, as a Chief Executive with an Executive Assistant, will receive financial compensation, and will be the leader of our city government. A locally-elected Mayor-CEO can provide leadership, representing the best interests of our community.

Without power and authority “no one” cannot lead.

Under the present city government system, where the city manager has full control of the bureaucratic body, isolating the elected officials, having no control and no communication with the members of the bureaucratic system.

I intend to open up this issue for “public consumption” and consideration.