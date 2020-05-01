St. Helena Post Office turns 80 this year

Your place on Main Street
can't be beat. As we patter
on the street with baby stroller,
or helpful cane, with dogs
leaping and straining,
just coming in is a treat.
We view your beautiful facade
with its murals high above,
steps with boxed flowers on each side,
two great doors that open wide.
We thank planners and builders
and the city leaders for this great design.
What makes a post office
in which we take pride
are the people who bring us
mail to homes and businesses
and greet us so friendly
at the counters inside.
Some of us come to collect
mail from boxes each day.
Others to get boxes and stamps
then touch the brass shutters
to mail things far away.
If only Napa Valley vineyard
workers in the murals
on each side, could talk and tell us
stories of those who saw each other here
and biding time shared
with friends life's joys and pain.
Places to meet each other in person today
become more precious each day.
Thank you for eighty years of moving mail in and out of our lives.
And for all who are so helpful every day, we give a big hurray!
Beclee Newcomer Wilson
Napa County Poet Laureate, 2015-2017
