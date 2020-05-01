St. Helena Post Office turns 80 this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Your place on Main Street

can't be beat. As we patter

on the street with baby stroller,

or helpful cane, with dogs

leaping and straining,

just coming in is a treat.

We view your beautiful facade

with its murals high above,

steps with boxed flowers on each side,

two great doors that open wide.

We thank planners and builders

and the city leaders for this great design.

What makes a post office

in which we take pride

are the people who bring us

mail to homes and businesses

and greet us so friendly

at the counters inside.

Some of us come to collect

mail from boxes each day.

Others to get boxes and stamps