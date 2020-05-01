St. Helena Post Office turns 80 this year

St. Helena Post Office turns 80 this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Francisco Ortiz

Francisco Ortiz's courteous service at the St. Helena Post Office has won him fans around town.

 Jesse Duarte/Star

Your place on Main Street 

can't be beat. As we patter 

on the street with baby stroller, 

or helpful cane, with dogs 

leaping and straining, 

just coming in is a treat. 

We view your beautiful facade

with its murals high above, 

steps with boxed flowers on each side, 

two great doors that open wide. 

We thank planners and builders 

and the city leaders for this great design. 

What makes a post office 

in which we take pride 

are the people who bring us 

mail to homes and businesses 

and greet us so friendly 

at the counters inside. 

Some of us come to collect 

mail from boxes each day. 

Others to get boxes and stamps 

then touch the brass shutters 

to mail things far away. 

If only Napa Valley vineyard 

workers in the murals 

on each side, could talk and tell us

stories of those who saw each other here 

and biding time shared 

with friends life's joys and pain. 

Places to meet each other in person today

become more precious each day. 

Thank you for eighty years of moving mail in and out of our lives. 

And for all who are so helpful every day, we give a big hurray! 

Beclee Newcomer Wilson

Napa County Poet Laureate, 2015-2017 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News