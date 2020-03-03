St. Helena Public Library's Friends & Foundation receives anonymous $100,000 gift

Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library has received $100,000 from an anonymous donor. While the gift is unrestricted -- it can be used wherever it is most needed -- the board of directors of Friends & Foundation has decided to earmark the funds for the renovation or rebuilding of the St. Helena Public Library. The library was built 41 years ago on land donated by John and Virginia Daly, and funded almost entirely by donations from individuals and local businesses.
“This incredibly generous donation will help us support efforts to bring our library into the 21st century, and help our library evolve to meet patrons’ ever-changing needs. The gift is an expression of our community’s philanthropic support, advocacy for and pride in our library,” said Linnea Pearson, board chair.
Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization whose mission is to enhance the resources and services of the library through fundraising and advocacy. For more information, please visit SupportSHLibrary.org or call (707) 307-3706.
Maria Criscione Stel
Executive Director
Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library