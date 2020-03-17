St. Helena's City Hall & Library buildings

After attending the city council meeting last Tuesday (March 10) I returned home to watch the last segment regarding the options provided by your consultant architect Noll and Tam and was struck by the lack of a base option, the possible overhaul of the existing buildings and space to accommodate the needs of the city. I have been remiss in not following the progress closely and stand corrected if the following is out of place, but I must ask.

As one who must be careful to conserve financial resources, I find the missing option disconcerting. It would seem to me we should be assessing our physical needs first and comparing those with all options available, not just asking an architect what would be nice for the city to have. Architects are in the business of providing aesthetically beautiful and pleasing structures and having a blank piece of paper with which to work is a wonderful opportunity, but it is not necessarily always the right course for the client. With that in mind, I have a few questions of the city:

1. The existing city hall is on a developed site with major infrastructure in place that may need updating, but not complete replacement. Has an engineering assessment been done of the existing building and the possibility of adding an additional story been ruled out?