St. Helena's City Hall & Library buildings

After attending the city council meeting last Tuesday (March 10) I returned home to watch the last segment regarding the options provided by your consultant architect Noll and Tam and was struck by the lack of a base option, the possible overhaul of the existing buildings and space to accommodate the needs of the city. I have been remiss in not following the progress closely and stand corrected if the following is out of place, but I must ask.
As one who must be careful to conserve financial resources, I find the missing option disconcerting. It would seem to me we should be assessing our physical needs first and comparing those with all options available, not just asking an architect what would be nice for the city to have. Architects are in the business of providing aesthetically beautiful and pleasing structures and having a blank piece of paper with which to work is a wonderful opportunity, but it is not necessarily always the right course for the client. With that in mind, I have a few questions of the city:
1. The existing city hall is on a developed site with major infrastructure in place that may need updating, but not complete replacement. Has an engineering assessment been done of the existing building and the possibility of adding an additional story been ruled out?
2. Can the footprint of the building be enlarged and the second story addition added using that as the foundation to carry the extra load?
You have free articles remaining.
3. The library is a 40-plus-year-old building that was considered state of the art when it was built. If that is the case, and several years back it was considered to be one of the best small town libraries in the country, why cannot it be upgraded to today’s standards without a major rebuild? It seems to me that unless there is a need for extensive restructuring and redesign of the existing building it is not being responsible to destroy it to accommodate the changes. To become energy efficient by leveling an existing building, using energy and creating additional burden on our city disposal site and building another to replace it does not appear to make sense.
Many buildings in the past few years have been retrofitted to achieve today’s standards of compliance without complete demolition and replacement. Insulation, windows, doors, earthquake resilience and solar installations have been done while maintaining the integrity of the location.
I understand the wish of a number of members of our community to enjoy a “new city hall and library complex,” and the desire to optimize the “surplus” properties within the city to generate additional city revenues, but the first order of business should be to conserve our resources, both financially and environmentally. There is considerable emotion in this discussion, but we need to reduce that as much as possible.
John M. Sales
St. Helena