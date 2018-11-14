After years of being a countywide laughing stock, St. Helena’s General Plan update is back on track.
The latest draft of the General Plan and its draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) are posted at cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/2040-general-plan-update or go to the city’s home page and click on “City Departments,” “Planning,” then “General Plan.” CDs are available for purchase at City Hall, and paper copies are available for viewing at City Hall and the St. Helena Public Library.
A community visioning process kicked off in 2007, and the plan was on the verge of adoption in 2010 when the City Council decided to hold it back for some fine-tuning.
Then came years of delays caused by excessive wordsmithing, politically motivated tinkering, staff turnover and, frankly, ineptitude by people who are no longer associated with the city.
When Planning Director Noah Housh took up the task, he found an EIR that was badly out of date due to new state regulations, stale technical studies that were no longer valid, and a fresh litigation threat involving housing. Faced with those challenges, the city paid a consultant more than $300,000 to produce the document that’s now online.
The end is in sight. You can email written comments to nhoush@cityofsthelena.org or make oral comments before the Planning Commission on Dec. 4.
The 72-day public comment period (exceeding the legal minimum of 45 days) ends Jan. 2. The comments and responses will be incorporated into a final EIR, with public hearings at the Planning Commission in February, followed by City Council hearings and – cross your fingers – final adoption sometime between March and May.
We urge you to read the plan, or at least skim the chapters that most interest you. If you come across something you don’t like, submit a comment. But if the council adopts it as is, don’t despair. Housh calls it a “living document” that’s intended to be amended and reinterpreted over the next 20 or so years.
There are a few key differences from the 1993 General Plan.
A new mixed-use designation will create the opportunity for housing next to or on top of commercial uses, on land that’s been zoned mixed-use.
Updated policies related to downtown businesses will eliminate a lot of the hair-splitting – not to mention lawsuits – over what’s local-serving and what’s not, instead encouraging a diversity of business types.
The Adams Street property will be redesignated as Central Business District, doing away with the split commercial/agricultural zoning that limited the city’s options.
The new plan will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive update of the city’s zoning ordinances, finally bringing them into the 21st century.
Most important, St. Helena will be able to base its land use decisions on a constitution that reflects today’s desires, concerns and economic realities, not the ones that existed 25 years ago.
Operating under the 1993 plan resulted in uncertainty, which is deadly for fledgling business ventures. We’ll never be able to quantify how much sales tax revenue we’ve missed out on, how many storefronts have remained vacant, how many entrepreneurs have bypassed St. Helena because of our outdated codes and policies.
We met Housh for the first time last week, and we were impressed with his knowledge and professionalism. We applaud him and City Manager Mark Prestwich for accomplishing something we’ve spent so many years waiting for.
What had been the cause of frustration and embarrassment will soon give us a reason to celebrate.
But for now the ball’s in our court. Let’s do our homework, submit our comments, and urge the council to adopt the plan as soon as possible.
It’s about time we got this monkey off our back.