When I was just starting out, my father gave me these words of wisdom; “Never let anyone control the roof over your head.” In Vineyard Valley, the landlord controls the land under our feet.
A year ago, I made an affordable housing decision; to stay in St. Helena I could buy a home in Vineyard Valley. Right after the fires, my last St. Helena landlord raised my rent 600 percent in one fell swoop. Ignoring my dad’s dictum, I signed a land lease and became a captive tenant -- like a fly caught in a spider web.
Measure F (RSO) will protect against predatory, private equity owners who potentially will raise the space rents here in the park exponentially. It protects all those who are currently eligible, those who will convert to one-year lease terms at expiration of their current lease, and all future home buyers who will start with a reasonable base rent (the October 2018 base rent with annual increases), when they choose a 12-month or less lease term.
Our park management’s representative, in his most evangelical tone says, “Regardless of the outcome, we’ll do the right thing.” But right by whom? The investors to whom he has a fiduciary responsibility or the home owners in the park with no say in the outcome of a potential land sale?
One in 18 Americans live in Manufactured Home Parks. While it may not be you who are affected by this referendum, someone you know will be.
If you haven’t read the RSO, read it. If you don’t understand it, consider voting with your elected officials: Representative Mike Thompson, Senator Bill Dodd, Supervisor Diane Dillon, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Mayor Chris Canning, St. Helena City Council, all endorse yes on Measure F. It gives us a choice.
Cheryl Rorie
Vineyard Valley