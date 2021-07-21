St. Helena’s newest residents

Warning: This column contains a disquisition on St. Helena’s inclusionary housing ordinance.
But sit tight. It ends with a family’s dream coming true.
St. Helena’s an expensive place to live, and my bank account is a few zeroes short of what I’d need to buy a house here. That’s why I’ve spent my 15-year tenure at the Star living in the cheaper confines of Angwin.
I always tell people I sleep in Angwin, but I live in St. Helena. That's not just calculated to make you say “awww” — St. Helena is where I work, eat, shop, socialize and relax.
It’s my home. It’s just not where my house is.
That distinction wasn’t a problem until my son Will entered the picture. No offense to the fine Howell Mountain school system, but the St. Helena schools are exceptionally well-funded and equipped with fantastic teachers, administrators, facilities and programs. I was willing to move heaven and earth to get Will into those schools.
The St. Helena Unified School District has been tightening up its policies on accepting kids from outside the district. Over the last few years, I realized I wouldn’t be getting Will into St. Helena Primary School without a St. Helena address. But those don't come cheap.
Enter the inclusionary housing ordinance. (This will be quick, I promise.)
The city requires that 20% of the units in a new residential housing project must be set aside as regulated affordable housing.
Building five units? One has to be affordable. Simple, right?
It is, except when the city forgets to apply that regulation, as inexplicably happened in 2017 when the City Council approved Joe McGrath’s 8-unit project on McCorkle.
Then-City Councilmember Mary Koberstein discovered the oversight. All of a sudden, McGrath, who’d already spent a small fortune fending off lawsuits from the project’s neighbors, owed the city 1.6 affordable units.
Designating two of the new McCorkle units as affordable was out of the question, since the project was barely penciling out anyway due to the litigation costs. So McGrath struck a deal with the city: He’d convert two units he already owned on Grayson to affordable housing.
Fast-forward to May of this year. My friend Mary Stephenson from Our Town St. Helena had been going to heroic lengths to try to find an affordable St. Helena home for me, my wife Rethel, and our son Will. She heard through the housing grapevine that one of those affordable units on Grayson was going to be vacant.
Mary asked if I was interested. You bet I was interested.
There was one catch along the way: Rethel works in health care, and overtime she racked up during the pandemic pushed us over the income limit for the affordable unit.
However, fortune was smiling on the Duarte family. McGrath’s property manager told me that one of the market-rate units in the same complex was going to be available, for just a marginally higher rent.
We started moving in last weekend. St. Helena’s newest residents are the local newspaperman, his charming and disproportionately attractive wife, and a rambunctious, musically inclined 3-year-old who’s obsessed with John Coltrane. Keep an eye out for that rascal in the police log.
Even though our new home isn’t a regulated affordable unit, I never would have gotten my foot in the door had it not been for the complicated process that produced the affordable units, and for the work of the two Marys, Koberstein and Stephenson.
My thanks to them, and to the rest of you who’ve allowed me to enjoy your town for the last 15 years.
It’s my honor to finally call myself a St. Helenan.
