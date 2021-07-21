St. Helena’s newest residents

Enter the inclusionary housing ordinance. (This will be quick, I promise.)

The city requires that 20% of the units in a new residential housing project must be set aside as regulated affordable housing.

Building five units? One has to be affordable. Simple, right?

It is, except when the city forgets to apply that regulation, as inexplicably happened in 2017 when the City Council approved Joe McGrath’s 8-unit project on McCorkle.

Then-City Councilmember Mary Koberstein discovered the oversight. All of a sudden, McGrath, who’d already spent a small fortune fending off lawsuits from the project’s neighbors, owed the city 1.6 affordable units.

Designating two of the new McCorkle units as affordable was out of the question, since the project was barely penciling out anyway due to the litigation costs. So McGrath struck a deal with the city: He’d convert two units he already owned on Grayson to affordable housing.

Fast-forward to May of this year. My friend Mary Stephenson from Our Town St. Helena had been going to heroic lengths to try to find an affordable St. Helena home for me, my wife Rethel, and our son Will. She heard through the housing grapevine that one of those affordable units on Grayson was going to be vacant.