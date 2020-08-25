St. Helena’s ‘purple pipe’ solution

In the case of the Farmstead Lodging proposal, “purple pipe” is the solution and the workaround our water neutrality ordinance. The city council assigned me and David Knudsen to negotiate the Development Agreement for Farmstead Lodging with Ted Hall and his team. The city team also included Mark Prestwich, Maya DeRosa, Erica Smithies and our Assistant City Attorney Ethan Walsh. Fortunately, in a development agreement we have the opportunity to negotiate terms. And in this case, the result of our negotiation and agreement is that St. Helena is poised to reap “purple pipe” dividends for years to come.

To handle his stormwater, Ted Hall will dig a wide trench along Mills Lane from Farmstead Lodging to the Napa River. The city team requested, and Ted agreed to put a 5-foot diameter pipe in that trench (much larger than he needs), in order to fulfill a longstanding City plan to install a major stormwater line on the south edge of town. The city will reimburse the cost of the oversizing.

The city team also recognized a water opportunity in that long trench. We could see the benefit of working with Ted to jumpstart a purple pipe system in St. Helena. In addition to the stormwater pipe, we asked Ted to install purple pipe in that trench to satisfy his water neutrality obligation. It will cost him more than cash for retrofits, and to his credit, he agreed.