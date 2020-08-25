St. Helena’s ‘purple pipe’ solution

“Where will the water come from?” It’s a good question. It’s often raised when we discuss new development and quite often as a reason to end further discussion of any proposed project. It came up recently in relation to the Farmstead Lodging project.
I’m a critic of our current water neutrality ordinance. It offsets new water demand with cash to retrofit fixtures, like toilets. Haven’t we already retrofitted just about every toilet in town? Is this policy really getting us anywhere? I believe the city should develop an updated water neutrality ordinance and other measures that make a real difference when it comes to water, including a plan to install “purple pipe” to use recycled water for landscaping and perhaps other purposes.
What is “purple pipe”? Purple pipe (yes, it is purple) is a special pipe system. It carries wastewater that has been filtered for solids and cleaned of some impurities. The reclaimed water flows from the wastewater treatment plant around town. Purple pipe gives St. Helena the opportunity to recycle and use water a second time. It adds another component to our water supply.
Recently, the city council reviewed the integrated underground utility master plan that projects our needs for water, sewer and stormwater over years to come. I asked that we begin to design a purple pipe system now so we have a plan and can install purple pipe as other underground work is performed. Since then I learned that city staff has apparently located an old tertiary water system design in our files.
In the case of the Farmstead Lodging proposal, “purple pipe” is the solution and the workaround our water neutrality ordinance. The city council assigned me and David Knudsen to negotiate the Development Agreement for Farmstead Lodging with Ted Hall and his team. The city team also included Mark Prestwich, Maya DeRosa, Erica Smithies and our Assistant City Attorney Ethan Walsh. Fortunately, in a development agreement we have the opportunity to negotiate terms. And in this case, the result of our negotiation and agreement is that St. Helena is poised to reap “purple pipe” dividends for years to come.
To handle his stormwater, Ted Hall will dig a wide trench along Mills Lane from Farmstead Lodging to the Napa River. The city team requested, and Ted agreed to put a 5-foot diameter pipe in that trench (much larger than he needs), in order to fulfill a longstanding City plan to install a major stormwater line on the south edge of town. The city will reimburse the cost of the oversizing.
The city team also recognized a water opportunity in that long trench. We could see the benefit of working with Ted to jumpstart a purple pipe system in St. Helena. In addition to the stormwater pipe, we asked Ted to install purple pipe in that trench to satisfy his water neutrality obligation. It will cost him more than cash for retrofits, and to his credit, he agreed.
The pipe will serve as a major line that runs from our new wastewater treatment plant to Highway 29 and then west along Grayson Avenue. The city will reimburse Ted for oversizing and overextending, and we will take up the run from Mills Lane to the treatment plant. Grayson is slated for improvement, and now the engineering plans can include purple pipe. Once the new treatment plant is operational, we can run recycled water from the plant to the west side of town and Crane Park. It’s a major step in the direction of a new citywide recycled water system.
You might ask -- what tangible benefit would this purple pipe system provide? Up and running, purple pipe has the potential to save millions of gallons of potable water year after year. The estimated annual potable water use at Farmstead Lodging is roughly 1.9 million gallons. Currently, nearly two to three times that amount of potable water is used annually to irrigate Crane Park and the High School for multiple uses. The purple pipe system has the potential to pay annual dividends to the city potable water supply system. And the segment to Crane Park could be just the beginning of a system that could be designed and engineered to run all over town.
Sustainable economic development is the future. Mitigating environmental impacts and sustainability are a moral imperative. Surely there is reason to hope that we can develop new projects that combat climate change and achieve a clean, climate-resilient future.
Fortunately for St. Helena, Ted and Laddie Hall embraced this concept years ago. Farmstead Lodging is a perfect example of how to move forward with sustainable economic development, protect our water supply and address housing while we’re at it. Farmstead Lodging will improve the fiscal health of St. Helena through increased TOT, property tax and sales tax. In my book, it’s a home run.
Koberstein is a St. Helena City Council member. She is running for mayor in the Nov. 3 election.
