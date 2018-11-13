How do you think gang violence affects the citizens of El Salvador?
The gang violence in El Salvador has been greatly affecting citizens and families. As a group we studied the issues in El Salvador including gang violence. For example, there are approximately 6.5 million people living in El Salvador, and 500,000 are involved with the gangs, whether they’re members, relatives of gang members, or children that have been involved. The two largest gangs in El Salvador are Mara Salvatrucha also known as MS-13 and 18th street. In El Salvador there are approximately seven murders per day. Gang violence has been traumatizing families and causing them to leave their homes.
Many citizens see the acts that these gangs have been doing to people they know and love. A lot of members have been forced into it by being threatened (by gang members) to harm their families or loved ones. This has been tearing families apart.
How did these gangs get so big? Well, it all started during the Civil War, when 75,000 Salvadorans were killed causing many immigrants (approximately 100,000) to come from Central America to California. Many Salvadoran families lived in poverty and started street gangs (MS-13 and 18th street) for protection, to make money, and to have food and water. We can infer the acts they did were influenced by the intense things that they saw growing up during the Civil War.
Then a law was passed stating that any illegal immigrants with criminal records would be deported, tens of thousands of gang members were sent back to their home countries spreading the gangs further. Once they returned to El Salvador, they carried on with their gangs and recruited more people, including many teenagers. When recruiting Salvadorans, many joined because they were threatened that if they didn't, they would be killed. It was easy for these countries to be taken over because of the poverty and the lack of opportunities. The gang MS-13 has spread from Los Angeles to other parts of the US, Canada, México and countries in Central America.
Very similar things happened to the gang 18th street. Large parts of the gang are located in the same areas as MS-13 which is one of the reasons they’re rivals.
We wanted to get the closest thing to an inside perspective of El Salvador. So, two members of our group got on the phone with local priest Amy Denney Zuniga at St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church. We looked over and discussed basic information in an interview asking her about her experience in El Salvador, and how it has deeply affected her as a person. In the interview, she gave some information about a family who lives in a neighborhood being controlled by a gang. She explained how someone in her church, who she knew very well, had been murdered. The man was young and newly wedded ready to start a family of his own. His life was taken away. He was a target for gang violence, the gang MS-13 had had sent in recruits to kill this young man whom was not associated or had any association to anyone in the gang. His mother and sister saw their family member die before them.
Every day families like this are bestowed upon with grief and sadness. What are some problems in El Salvador? What do you think of the situation? What can you do to help? What can we, as a community that doesn't live in constant fear, do to help the people of El Salvador? Where you are not scared of roaming the streets? Where you can't decide either to eat or starve because you´re too scared of being harassed, raped, threatened, wounded, or being shot dead on sight during a quick trip to the market? What can you do when every right, a citizen, a human, is stripped away from you because you have no choice, or you die?
These problems are not recognized by the public, or even by a friendly neighborhood. Because they think that they can’t make a difference, but the truth of the matter is that every time you shine light on the gang violence or raise awareness to the cause, you are helping. Ask yourself this, are you safe? Are you scared? Are you mourning? Can you help save people who are in desperate need of you?
You can help by going to Save the Children to help children in El Salvador get an education, protection from violence and help give kids a meal to eat every day.
Weston Staid, Stevie Alvarez, Emilia Verdin Bernal, Dulce Velazquez, Sebastian Gallegos-Casas, and Fredy Ramirez Palma
Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School