Though we live in a time fraught with anxiety, we lucky citizens of St. Helena have much that brings us joy.
The newest example is the art exhibit at RLS Middle School. If you haven’t seen it already, drive by the track field at RLS by Spring Mountain Road and enjoy paintings of happy jazz musicians along the fence. It’s another inspired project installed by Kendra Kelperis’ eighth-grade art class.
Thank you Mrs. Kelperis and students!
Susan Allen
St. Helena Beautification Foundation