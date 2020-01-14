Thank you to everyone who help make Troop 1’s Christmas Tree pick-up a success.
This is one of our major fundraising activities of the year. Money earned by the Scouts helps pay for their activities during the year.
Thanks especially to Central Valley Garden Center, Steves Hardware, and Sunshine Foods for handling the tags for us, Britton Tree Service, Inc. for shredding the trees and Harold Smith & Son for allowing us to “dump” the trees to be shredded. The pick-up would not happen without their support.
Troop 1 is open to all boys aged 11 and older. The troop meets on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Scout Hall on Railroad Avenue.
Ann Sorenson
St. Helena