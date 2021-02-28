St. Helena’s water and the Big Squeeze

3. Stonebridge Wells – 110 AF

In 2011, the city adopted a resolution to cap pumping from these wells at the east end of Pope Street to no more than 450 AF per water year. We have pumped 340 AF already this year. This leaves 110 AF available to the city.

Demand

Despite past demand restrictions, the city requires about 1,800 AF of water per year. This excludes delivery leakage. Recognizing there are seasonal variations, on average 1,800 AF per year means we need about 150 AF per month flowing into our delivery pipeline.

The Big Squeeze

If we use 150 AF on average per month, and we have approximately 750 AF currently available from our three primary sources above, how many months can we survive without any rain? It’s about 5 months. In other words, at this pace, without rain, the city is at real risk of running out of water before the next rainy season.

What Are We Doing About It