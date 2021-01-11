St. Helena schools are doing the right thing

Only 7% of school districts in California are open for in-person instruction. As parents of four children enrolled in the St. Helena Unified School District, we could not be prouder to count ourselves in that 7%.

The St. Helena district staff has been and continues to work extremely hard every day to keep both staff and students safe. The schools in St. Helena opened on Nov. 2 for in-person instruction five days a week, upholding that they prioritize the emotional, physical, and academic well-being of the students.

Families in our community are also working hard to follow protocols and guidelines as cases of COVID-19 have increased around us. We are deeply saddened just like everyone else by the devastation this pandemic is having on all of us. However, seeing how our district is rising to the occasion in the best interest of the children validates our choice for our children’s education.