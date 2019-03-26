At the end of March the county is going to enact new rules on wineries. They are also giving wineries that have violated their use permits until the end of March to come clean with their violations and the county will do their best to bring them into compliance.
Once the county has enacted new rules on wineries, the City of St. Helena should follow suit with the wineries we have in our city limits. To my knowledge no winery has ever been audited by the city. I hope we don't have wineries operating outside their use permits, like in the county, but you never know. We should give violators 30 days to confess and then try to bring them into compliance.
It is my understanding the county is going to require all wineries in the county to submit their TTB reports -- Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. Only the supervisors will be able to see these reports. The City of St. Helena should do the same.
In addition due to our water issues we should require total amount of well water and city water used in their winery operation. Due to our traffic problems we should require information on amount of grapes grown onsite, grapes grown offsite that they own and grapes purchased from other vineyards. Also, do they custom crush any grapes for other entities?
Also due to traffic, wineries should give the city some idea as to how many visitors visit their facility in a year.
The wine business has changed dramatically from when it all started with the Ag Preserve in 1968. Originally wineries could only make wine on site. Now they throw lavish parties and sell trinkets. They are now called event centers. Now a winery property has a mega house, guest house, pool house, pool, flower garden, bocce court, tennis court, croquet, winery and some vineyard.
Whatever happened to protecting the vines in the valley?
Anthony Micheli
St. Helena