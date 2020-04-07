St. Helena sisters offer us some relief

At a time when we are directed to practice social distancing, follow stay-at-home orders, and fight generalized anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic; sisters Jools and Bo Henquet offer us some relief. They invite us to stay connected with our friends and neighbors by sharing our positive thoughts, feelings, and greetings on the majestic oak tree at the corner of Pope Street and Chiles Avenue (front page, April, 2). How charming is that?
This tree reminds us that we are spending time apart but we are on a path together towards overcoming this historic health challenge to each of us, our community, and the world. May these thoughtful and caring young women inspire all of us to be safe, kind, optimistic, and compassionate until we are together again.
Barbara Fetherston
Rutherford
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers.
