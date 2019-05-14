{{featured_button_text}}
BRAVO! Reading our weekly St. Helena Star is always a pleasure ... Learning of town/area happenings, letters, columns, needs, profiles, and other interesting stories. I am certain I join the readers in joy reading of the numerous awards of excellence showered on the Star staff recently. Definitely well deserved! Here's to years ahead of local reporting in the Star pages.

Antonia Allegra

St. Helena

Editor's Note: The St. Helena Star recently received four first-place awards as part of a competition held by the California News Publishers Association.

