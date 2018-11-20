Imagine a child lost in a crowd of refugees looking for their parents and unable to find them -- this is similar to what refugees experience while leaving their country. I am writing today to convince you to try to help refugees. If you think about it, refugees are people who leave their countries because of reasons related to war, and you are in a unique position to send the news out to help refugees. You have the power to get people — the helpful people — to help refugees.
You may ask yourself, why should I listen to this random student? However, you should listen to me because my class has spent considerable time reading about and studying the refugee crisis. You should listen to me because I may be young, but my generation is the future -- later it will be up to us to take care of refugees. Furthermore, you should listen to me because I know a lot about the refugee crisis.
Think about the refugees who are still living in places that are dirty and hard to live in. Think about how they look at the houses as they walk down the streets of towns and think of how nice it would be to live in those houses. There are approximately 25 million refugees worldwide. If you get the word out, you could help ameliorate the problem.
In conclusion: Help us send the word out. Thank you for taking your time to read my request. Please search your heart and help the refugee crisis be solved.
Silvio Nadalie, student
Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School