St. Helena water

Municipal water can be considered as a natural resource like oil and coal except it is restored by rain and can increase if the city has the capacity to collect and store. Contracts for water from Shasta or Hennessey are useless if there is no water. Fining people for overuse is unsatisfactory unless the fines are used to increase the capacity or maintain the distribution system by eliminating leaks.

One of the most important things is to balance availability of water and the demand from homes and industry. Approving hotels can reduce the availability for the whole city.

It is my suggestion that the city of St. Helena spend money to increase Bell Canyon and build more reservoirs or tanks while the supply is limited, and also weigh heavily the approval of houses and other uses based on the capacity of the infrastructure.

Contracts for water from remote sources only cost money and cannot provide water that isn’t there. I believe historically St. Helena paid a million dollars for Shasta water but failed to connect. Also one needs to balance the capacity with the annual rainfall and reduce the demand with the housing limits.

David Garden Sr.

Napa