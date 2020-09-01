St. Helena's dedicated mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My friendship with Geoff Ellsworth has spanned decades. He has gotten me out of more scrapes than I can count. My mother likes to refer to them as “pickles.”

Why does this have anything to do with his qualifications to be reelected mayor?

Because he has shown constancy, bravery, grace, kindness and just good old problem-solving skills as well as that rarest of attributes — dedication when it comes to his personal relationships as well as his public duties.

He is the original “can do” guy and just the person we need to steward our town through its current challenges.

You might say I am an expert on Geoff Ellsworth’s character. I can’t always hold my own when it comes to discussing the complex intricacies of his political work, but I can attest to his integrity and steadfastness with the utmost confidence.

I’m not out as often as I’d like to be, as we are in a local and national emergency but I can still be found shopping at Sunshine Foods now and again. If you'd like to ask me any questions about Geoff’s reliability as a person and why I think he deserves your vote, I’m your gal.

We can even discuss his hats if you like.

Faxon Russ

Deer Park