St. Helena's Dohring: Thank you to my colleagues

I would like to publicly acknowledge and thank each of my colleagues on the St. Helena City Council -- Mary Koberstein, David Knudsen, Anna Chouteau, Geoff Ellsworth — for your dedicated public service. Much of what you do for our community is done quietly behind the scenes and not always in the public eye, but I recognize it and appreciate it. Thank you for your gifts of passion, insight, dedication and creativity, especially now as we collaborate together during this most challenging time.
Inspiration, elation, frustration, disappointment, satisfaction, harmony, rivalry, laughter, tears, streaks of independence, moments of profound unity. Here we are working together, and depending on one another, in all of our humanity – doing our best to serve our community.
I am most grateful to be serving with each of you.
Paul Dohring
St. Helena Vice Mayor
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!