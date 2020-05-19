St. Helena's Dohring: Thank you to my colleagues

I would like to publicly acknowledge and thank each of my colleagues on the St. Helena City Council -- Mary Koberstein, David Knudsen, Anna Chouteau, Geoff Ellsworth — for your dedicated public service. Much of what you do for our community is done quietly behind the scenes and not always in the public eye, but I recognize it and appreciate it. Thank you for your gifts of passion, insight, dedication and creativity, especially now as we collaborate together during this most challenging time.