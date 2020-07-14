St. Helena's Geoff Ellsworth is competent and caring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our Mayor Geoff Ellsworth has proved himself to be competent and caring. When campaigning for office previously, I attended a meeting where Geoff Ellsworth hired and featured an expert on water requirements for our St. Helenan community's edification, at his own expense. The expert spoke of locations receiving St. Helena water (our most precious commodity) at very reduced rates which needed to be reviewed for future use. This expert was very knowledgeable regarding our city's water use and charges. It seems our city has been most generous with our water charges and needed to reconsider them to apportion correct payments.

Geoff is very aware of what is and has been regarding our city. He was raised in St. Helena and so is more knowledgeable than the average citizen and those who have moved here from other parts of the country, though all are welcome. His parents operated a business in our city which enabled Geoff to gain business experience.

Geoff works with other cities in Napa Valley to learn of best possible results for all concerned. He is very busy correcting mistakes made by past administrations and making strides on our neglected infrastructure, but it all takes time.