St. Helena's Greta Ericson saved the Tunnel of Elms

St. Helena's Greta Ericson saved the Tunnel of Elms

Greta Ericson was a magnificent lady – and personality. I was so privileged to know her over the years. She had wonderful stories. Her favorites, for sure, were, as mayor, (1) her campaign to save the Tunnel of Elms from the predations of Caltrans – mobilizing school children along with a national publicity campaign and (2) remembering, with humor, the incredible abuse that she, as a woman, was subjected to by some old-timers upon becoming mayor. She was a person of incredible strength, always happy to see me, with so many tales to offer, and I will miss her very much.

Alan Galbraith

St. Helena Mayor, 2014-18

