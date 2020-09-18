St. Helena's Leslie Stanton is a voice for all

A Voice for All: That is what Leslie Stanton offers as a St. Helena City Council member. She knows the community and has a listening ear to the concerns and challenges that face our community. A resident of St. Helena for over 40-plus years with 34 of those at the St. Helena Library, she knows the community well. She knows what makes it tick. She knows when things need to change, and when it is in the best interest to widen the scope, and to hear more voices prior to making a decision.
As the children’s librarian, Leslie understood the challenges that parents faced raising their children and she was there with a listening ear. Her creative “can do” attitude led to working with the Federated Women “Reading is Fun” program, reading to children at the primary and elementary schools, and creating a Spanish reading program. These are just a few of the events that drew the children, parents and grandparents to the library – a full representation of the community. Leslie Stanton’s “can do” attitude and collaborative spirit provide a springboard for action. She will bring your concerns to the council and will be a voice for the community.
Vote for Leslie Stanton for St. Helena City Council.
Beth Lincoln
Angwin
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!