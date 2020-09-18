St. Helena's Leslie Stanton is a voice for all

A Voice for All: That is what Leslie Stanton offers as a St. Helena City Council member. She knows the community and has a listening ear to the concerns and challenges that face our community. A resident of St. Helena for over 40-plus years with 34 of those at the St. Helena Library, she knows the community well. She knows what makes it tick. She knows when things need to change, and when it is in the best interest to widen the scope, and to hear more voices prior to making a decision.