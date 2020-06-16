St. Helena's Main Street is suffering, we need a five-star hotel on Adams Street

We would like to voice our opinion in regards to a future development on Adams Street.
As you all know, our town is struggling. COVID-19 only aggravated a situation that was already there.
Main Street St. Helena is suffering, many landlords are not supporting their tenants, stores are closing, pedestrian traffic is decreasing dramatically and only a favorable shopping experience happens during the weekend.
Not to mention the sidewalk, which has not been in good condition over the past few years, no public restroom until now, limited parking, few restaurants with outside seating, which is proven to be an effective way to keep visitors and shoppers in town.
Now wineries are also suffering, the offer is much greater than the demands and everybody is fighting for the same consumers.
We have a very visible example in our neighboring towns, Calistoga and Yountville, which have many hotels situated in the downtown area and within walking distance to restaurants, bakery, bars and shopping.
It is a very simple concept, most people touring Napa Valley spend the day wine tastings, at their hotel or spa, bicycling and enjoying the vineyard views, at the end of the day, especially after few glasses of wines, consumers don’t want to go back in their car or whatever mean of transportation they have, they want to enjoy their late afternoon walking, shopping, eating at local restaurants and relaxing. Yountville is full of people strolling with their friends and family up and down their Main Street, and by the end of day the majority of them have contributed to their local economy.
We understand some locals are opposed to any kind of hotel development but then let me ask you, how do we move forward without losing more businesses that cannot afford to stay in town?
It has been the past two or three years, the town is talking about the library, city hall, a museum and a hotel on Adams Street, why is it taking so long? People are going out of business. Is that enough of a reason to move forward with a project that can bring the city lots of revenues?
St. Helena without a thriving Main Street and both locals and tourists strolling in town will lose its charm and appeal, and will only look like another town in the middle of a highway.
Imagine that, no Main Street St. Helena … it is time to make a decision that will keep people and tourists in our town if we want to survive.
An hotel on Adams Street, especially if a five-star hotel, will greatly help our local economy and will only benefit our beautiful town.
Thank you for your consideration.
Carlo and Kiki Antonini
Owners of AF Jewelers
1219 B Main St.
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!