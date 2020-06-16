St. Helena's Main Street is suffering, we need a five-star hotel on Adams Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We would like to voice our opinion in regards to a future development on Adams Street.

As you all know, our town is struggling. COVID-19 only aggravated a situation that was already there.

Main Street St. Helena is suffering, many landlords are not supporting their tenants, stores are closing, pedestrian traffic is decreasing dramatically and only a favorable shopping experience happens during the weekend.

Not to mention the sidewalk, which has not been in good condition over the past few years, no public restroom until now, limited parking, few restaurants with outside seating, which is proven to be an effective way to keep visitors and shoppers in town.

Now wineries are also suffering, the offer is much greater than the demands and everybody is fighting for the same consumers.

We have a very visible example in our neighboring towns, Calistoga and Yountville, which have many hotels situated in the downtown area and within walking distance to restaurants, bakery, bars and shopping.