St. Helena's mayoral candidate Peter White and Measure D

In 2018, Napa Valley voted on banning personal use heliports, which was Measure D. Peter White opposed tightening the regulations. The measure was approved decisively by the voters (more about that later).

The supporters of the ban cited safety concerns, peaceful enjoyment of a property, and the potential need to disclose proximity to a heliport when selling a home (which may have an impact on home values).

Peter White responded to these concerns by calling the measure a “poorly written solution in search of a non-existent problem.” (It appears he thought having more helicopter traffic over your house was a non-existent problem.)

Voters overwhelmingly supported banning personal use heliports by 61% to 39%. In the recent Star article announcing his candidacy, Mr. White touts his special vote gathering abilities. It appears he acquired these special abilities after he left the city council in 2018.

Dale Grossman

St. Helena