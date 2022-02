I would like to reply to Maxine L. Angell's letter to the editor on February 3 ("A wolf in sheep's clothing").

Ms. Angell was talking about the proposed change in how Saint Helena gets a mayor. I would like Ms. Angell to know that I was personally told that the current mayor has no office, no staff, only makes $9 a day and has no power.

I ask her, "What good is this person? It seems to me that the current system is not working so let's try something else!!"

Julia M. Bolander

St. Helena