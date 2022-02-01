St. Helena's potential mayoral ballot measure is wolf in sheep's clothing

The June ballot measure to appoint the Mayor from within the City Council members is nothing more than a self-aggrandizing power grab by certain citizens and City Council members, unhappy with the results of the last Mayoral election. It undermines the will of the people and the democratic process. All should take note.

Is it appropriate for City Council Members Lester Hardy and Eric Hall to endorse this measure, which boosts power within their ranks, especially considering Mr. Hall’s wife has been a vocal critic of Mayor Ellsworth and this measure, if passed, would prohibit the Mayors’ re-election?

Council members Hardy and Hall extol the benefits of the measure and allude to better “collaboration” if the ballot measure passed. Collaborations with who? Residents or colleagues? Council members Hall and Hardy have not returned one email I sent to them since they were elected to the Council.

Advancing this measure is a misuse of public stewardship, money and trust. Who has voiced “concerns” about the cost of Mayoral election? I suspect those who did not vote for the Mayor and want to exert their control and influence over the will of the people. These “concerns” haven’t come up once in my daily conversations with neighbors — but the inability to solve the water crisis, issues at City Hall and COVID has.

Why aren’t City Council members focused on solving problems in our community, rather than seeking to boost their power base.? Calistoga and Yountville elect their mayors for good reason.

I would like the Star headlines to reflect the City Council members' decisions about the pressing needs in our community, not the interpersonal dynamics of some City Council members and their constituents' ambitions to silence the independent voice of our Mayor and promote their own personal agendas over the common good.

Maxine L. Angell

St. Helena