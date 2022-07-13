Star editorial: A culture of fire awareness

We got hit hard in 2020. We got lucky in 2021.

Whether St. Helena suffers a catastrophic wildfire in 2022 is at least partly in our hands.

Communities throughout the western U.S. are taking an active approach to wildfire defense. Fires may be unavoidable in this era of drought and climate change, but we’re no longer sitting back, waiting on Cal Fire and hoping for the best.

We recently talked to Chris Warner and Jeff Farmer, the co-leads for the St. Helena Fire Safe Council, and came away optimistic that residents and property owners are taking responsibility for fire prevention.

The council is part of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, which is administering $10 million for large-scale hazard mitigation — fuel reduction, shaded fuel breaks, tree limbing, access roads for firefighters and evacuees, and other tactics that prevent fires from spreading quickly.

Multiple agencies are involved in these efforts. The city recently cleared an area of Spring Street past Sylvaner Avenue and secured a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to fund more comprehensive work next year around the perimeter of town.

The NCFF is offering grants to help property owners in the 94574 (St. Helena) and 94515 (Calistoga) ZIP codes clear defensible space around their structures. To find out if you’re eligible for up to $2,000 in 50-50 matching funds, go to Napafirewise.org/dspace.

Meanwhile, the St. Helena Fire Department is offering free inspections to help identify vulnerabilities like propane tanks, low-hanging tree limbs, and flammable bushes adjacent to structures. If you live near the edge of town, call 707-967-2880 and check your eligibility.

The Fire Safe Council is working with the St. Helena Police Department to encourage emergency preparedness at multi-unit residential properties like Hunt’s Grove Apartments, Stonebridge Apartments and Woodbridge Village. Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park got ahead of the curve by staging a full-scale evacuation drill last year.

Members of the Fire Safe Council also walked the bed of Sulphur Creek with Department of Fish & Wildlife representatives, looking for environmentally sensitive ways to prevent the riparian corridor from turning into a conveyor belt for a wildfire.

If there are jurisdictional squabbles between Cal Fire, Fish & Game, and city and county officials, we’re not hearing about them.

The spirit of collaboration seems to be extending to the neighborhood level. Warner and Farmer say most of the people they talk to are eager to make their properties more fire-safe — and point out neighbors who have some work to do. If you want to join the council’s mailing list, email chrisjwarner52@gmail.com or jfarmer@seedgrain.com.

St. Helena voters are making prioritizing fire prevention too. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Napa County at large.

According to Warner, the unsuccessful Measure L sales tax for wildfire prevention, which needed 66% support to pass, got 72% yes votes in St. Helena, 71.6% in Calistoga, 68.1% in Yountville, 53.4% in Napa, 59.4% in American Canyon, and 54.5% in the unincorporated areas. It got only 56% overall.

For an election taking place at such an economically precarious time, those aren’t embarrassing numbers. There’s a solid base of support that we can build on for a future ballot measure.

But for now, let’s focus on the short term. From our own backyards to the Mayacamas Mountains and Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, there are plenty of ways to become more fire-safe.

We might not be able to prevent wildfires entirely. But let’s give ourselves a fighting chance.