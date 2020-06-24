Star editorial: A difficult but crucial conversation

We started by talking to Star columnist and educational consultant Tom Brown. As a person of color, his interactions with local police have been amicable – he and longtime Officer Dave Curtin were high school buddies – but he stressed the importance of being “positively conscious” and listening to people whose experiences and personal narratives differ from our own.

Videos of the beating of Rodney King and the killing of Floyd remind us that Blacks, Latinos and other non-whites have experienced an America that’s not the same America white people experienced or learned about in school.

As citizens of the world’s most determinedly pluralistic nation, it’s incumbent on all of us to hear one another’s stories, even if it hurts. Even though it’s scary to confront and acknowledge the racism (implicit or overt) that continues to exist in St. Helena, particularly against the Latino community, patriotism compels us to do it.