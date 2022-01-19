Star editorial: A job well done

When Mark Prestwich was named city manager in 2017, he vowed to “rebuild trust” in city government.

He succeeded.

That’s not just our opinion. A recent survey found that 51% of respondents approve of the city government’s job performance, up from 44% in 2016, while disapproval dropped from 50% to 41%.

The City Council’s rating stayed about the same, so credit for the improved numbers goes to Prestwich and his team at City Hall.

Prestwich, who’s resigning to take a job in Palos Verdes Estates, steadied the ship in St. Helena. When pipes are crumbling, city buildings are becoming uninhabitable, wildfires are raging, reservoirs are drying up, and a pandemic is turning life upside down, it helps to have a calm, resilient leader who seems genetically incapable of freaking out.

Like his predecessor Jennifer Phillips, but with a lighter touch, he called attention to the time bomb of deferred maintenance and the critical need for new long-term revenue sources to fix the city’s water, sewer and storm drain infrastructure.

His major hires — Police Chief Chris Hartley, Planning Director Maya DeRosa and Public Works Director Mark Rincon — seem like competent professionals.

Prestwich showed an admirable willingness to go the extra mile. After his own home barely survived the Glass Fire, he drove an hour and a half to Woodland to sign a contract securing temporary water tanks in the Meadowood and Madrone Knoll areas, so that residents wouldn’t have to go without water service for an hour longer than necessary.

He gently educated the City Council on their role in the council-city manager relationship and served as a buffer between the council, which sets policy, and the staff, which implements it.

He maintained good relations with a sometimes fractious council and racked up a lot of accomplishments with minimal drama: The adoption of the General Plan, the removal of the Upper York Creek Dam, the SHAPE Committee, the evacuation of the old City Hall, and the evolution of the fire department into a full-time staffing model.

St. Helena still faces daunting problems, but we’re closer to solving them today than we were when Prestwich arrived in 2017.

Before he leaves, we plan to interview him one last time and collect any insights he’s gleaned during his tenure. Based on his input, we’ll develop a job description and an outline for what the council should look for in the next city manager — who would, ideally, be a lot like the current one.

Congratulations, Palos Verdes Estates. You’re going to like this guy.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Interim Napa Valley Register editor Samie Hartley and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.