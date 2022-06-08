Star editorial: A lesson in leadership

We’ve recently interviewed three outgoing leaders who’ve strengthened some of St. Helena’s most important institutions: City Manager Mark Prestwich, Rianda House Executive Director Julie Spencer, and now school Superintendent Marylou Wilson.

Like Prestwich and Spencer, Wilson built leadership teams and organizational structures that will survive beyond her tenure.

Best of all, she tamped down the drama.

When Wilson arrived in 2014, the school district was still recovering from the school board recall and a series of superintendent transitions that had left the district grasping for a sense of direction.

Flush with money from a recent facilities bond, the district was clearly focused on project management. The school board never lost sight of academics, but $16 million worth of construction projects were sucking up all the oxygen in the district’s upper ranks and creating some angst in the community.

Enter Wilson. She defused the tension surrounding the new high school pool by filling it with a neighbor’s well water instead of city water. She reached out to people who were distraught over the demise of the old elementary school play structure and let community members play a role in designing the new one. She mended the district’s relationship with the city.

Over the next few years, she finished the big capital projects with minimal fuss and admirable financial oversight, and put the spotlight back on educating kids.

During her tenure, Wilson built a leadership team that consistently impressed us with its professionalism and ability to execute. Their guiding principle was removing barriers to success for every student. They enshrined that principle in the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and implemented it by expanding access to dual enrollment classes at the high school (in collaboration with Napa Valley College) and no longer charging students for necessities like PE uniforms and art supplies.

Most notable from the broader community perspective, Wilson’s team did so with zero drama — no small accomplishment in a district that had seen a no-confidence vote and a recall.

The pandemic brought unprecedented uncertainties — but also, we can see looking back, these challenges also brought out the best in Wilson’s team. Determined from the start to get kids back in the classroom, they resumed full-time instruction on Nov. 2, 2020, when many California districts were still bickering with teachers’ unions and scrambling to secure personal protective equipment. St. Helena’s schools would have reopened even sooner if not for the Glass Fire.

As Wilson prepares to pass the baton to incoming Superintendent Rubén Aurelio, there’s still room in the St. Helena Unified School District for improvement — there always will be. Yet Wilson raised the bar of expectations for St. Helena school administrators in terms of performance and stability.

Like Prestwich and Spencer, Wilson built a resilient organizational structure that will provide a lasting framework to define problems, reach consensus around a fact-based solution, and put that solution into practice.

Retiring SHUSD Superintendent Marylou Wilson made our schools stronger and focused on kids. She kept civility, community engagement, and collaboration as guiding precepts. She has earned our gratitude, and we wish her a happy retirement.

Our board looks forward to meeting Aurelio, and we welcome him to our town.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Napa Valley Register editor Dan Evans and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.