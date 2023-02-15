A recent survey asked St. Helena residents about the city’s top issues, and the results were no surprise: water, roads, infrastructure and housing.

Missing from that list, understandably so, is appreciation for local history. With so many urgent needs competing for limited city resources, celebrating St. Helena’s rural heritage is far, far down the priority list.

That puts the St. Helena Historical Society (SHHS) in a tough spot.

We interviewed members of the SHHS last week and came away with the impression that things aren’t going terribly well at the 14-month-old Heritage Center at the old St. Helena Catholic School. It’s full of treasures from the past and lessons about the present, and its lectures are well attended, but the location is too far from downtown to get any casual foot traffic.

Rent on the space sucks up 84% of the historical society’s budget, and it’s unclear how long the Diocese of Santa Rosa will hold onto the property. It’s clear to us that the center isn’t sustainable over the long term.

It's hard to envision the city coming to the rescue, at least in terms of substantial subsidies for the SHHS’s operational costs. As much as we champion the organization, it doesn’t provide vital social services, as Rianda House and the UpValley Family Centers do.

The historical society might fit into a redeveloped multi-use project on the old City Hall site next to Lyman Park, but that will take years, if not decades.

So what is the solution for the SHHS, which worked so hard to establish a permanent space to house its collection? Our board doesn’t have any magical solutions, but we have a concept: money.

We urge the historical society to position itself in terms of heritage tourism, which has had tremendous economic impact in other small cities.

Tourists, especially younger ones looking for memorable experiences, don’t want to sit in a tasting room sipping wine all day. They want to immerse themselves in the culture of a place.

How better to do that in St. Helena than by learning about the town’s rich agricultural history? The Heritage Center is full of fascinating lessons about the people who made St. Helena what it is today: the Native Americans who treasured its fertile soil for thousands of years, the European immigrants who created the wine industry, the Chinese immigrants who dug the wine caves and were shamefully expelled, and the Mexican braceros who started working the fields in the mid-20th century and established a vibrant cultural presence.

The SHHS can tell those stories in a way that contributes to St. Helena’s economy and gets the society on the radar of donors and granting agencies.

The SHHS would be wise to partner with economic heavy hitters like the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley, much like it already collaborates with the Napa County Historical Society.

The SHHS could also team up with downtown landlords who share a deep respect for St. Helena’s architectural heritage and understand the intersection between history and the economy. David Walker (Vasconi’s building) and Jean-Charles Boisset (Keller’s building) come to mind.

Pivoting to heritage tourism might not solve the SHHS’s short-term problems with its space, but it could open doors to new partnerships, new funding sources, fresh ideas and creative long-term solutions.

We encourage the SHHS to expand its collaboration with the Napa County Historical Society, which has ample community support, a powerful board, and an impressive list of donors. A true partnership with that organization might well generate much more community and donor support.

We also encourage readers to visit the Heritage Center during its open hours of noon to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. You're guaranteed to learn something.

Local history matters. Consider the recent mayoral election, which was less about policy than about St. Helena’s core values.

Whatever solutions we find to obvious problems like water, infrastructure and housing must be rooted in those values, and those values, in turn, were shaped by our history.

What matters to our community, and why? What does the term “small-town character” mean? Where did we come from? Where are we going? How can we maintain a healthy community and a thriving economy as the world changes around us?

No matter where it lands on the priority list, the St. Helena Historical Society is important because it can help us answer those questions.

Nobody is better equipped to tell St. Helena’s story — to us and to the visitors who power our economy.