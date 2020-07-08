Star editorial: A new way of thinking about race

For those of us whose views are shaped by social media, it means following a more diverse set of people on Instagram or Twitter. For consumers of traditional media, it means diversifying our media diet and consciously tuning into viewpoints that challenge our preconceptions. Only by adopting that new mindset – by shining our flashlights into unexplored corners of the American experience – can we develop the skills to fix concrete problems such as reaching out, including and supporting a more diverse make-up of the City Council and other positions of power.

St. Helena is widely considered to be a safe place, and violent crime statistics bear that out. But this is also a town where, as where we’ve been told, a mixed-race teenager fears for his life.

To bring about lasting change and a more harmonious community, we need to temper our complacency by acknowledging those fears – and by reckoning with the unconscious biases that make those fears so difficult for us to comprehend.

As we said two weeks ago, this process won’t be easy. It might take decades. But we need to start it now.

The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.