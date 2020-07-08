Star editorial: A new way of thinking about race

Two weeks ago we talked about starting an ongoing conversation about race in our community. But how do we keep that conversation going?
One way is by standing in front of Lyman Park with a sign. That’s why we invited the organizers of the every-Monday demonstration to talk to our board.
We met with Beth Lincoln of Women Stand Up – St. Helena, along with like-minded activists Tom Stockwell and Luke Myers.
We asked them what they want to accomplish. Their answers were less specific – and more intellectually stimulating – than we’d expected.
Their most concrete goal, as we understand it, is to maintain awareness of racism, police brutality, and the inequitable power structures that have become the subject of a national conversation since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
A few of them plan to meet with Mayor Geoff Ellsworth to talk about how anti-racist ideals can be enshrined in city policies, hiring practices, and local institutions – councils, boards, school faculties – that have been and continue to be dominated by whites.
Many of those inequities are small and subtle, but in aggregate they form a system that reflects historical injustice.
For example, an account of St. Helena’s history on the city website begins, “The area was settled in 1834 as part of General Vallejo’s land grant.”
The omission of indigenous people might not be racist in the traditional sense of an overt act of racial animus. But it reflects the unconscious biases which pervade our culture, and which have drawn heightened attention due to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Will rewording a web page, or even meeting arbitrary racial quotas, produce a utopia of racial equity? Of course not. That’s when our discussion became more nuanced and more interesting.
We sensed the emergence of a new paradigm based not around achieving Objectives A through G, but around a new, more thoughtful method of approaching problems in the first place. A method whose value lies not in achieving a specific goal in the short term, but in reframing a problem more holistically.
That means identifying our unconscious biases and reckoning with their origins — “Sure, I’m not a racist, but am I actively anti-racist?” It means listening to the experiences of people from different ethnic backgrounds and sexual orientations and acknowledging that their perceptions are just as valid as ours. It means looking both inward and outward.
For those of us whose views are shaped by social media, it means following a more diverse set of people on Instagram or Twitter. For consumers of traditional media, it means diversifying our media diet and consciously tuning into viewpoints that challenge our preconceptions. Only by adopting that new mindset – by shining our flashlights into unexplored corners of the American experience – can we develop the skills to fix concrete problems such as reaching out, including and supporting a more diverse make-up of the City Council and other positions of power.
St. Helena is widely considered to be a safe place, and violent crime statistics bear that out. But this is also a town where, as where we’ve been told, a mixed-race teenager fears for his life.
To bring about lasting change and a more harmonious community, we need to temper our complacency by acknowledging those fears – and by reckoning with the unconscious biases that make those fears so difficult for us to comprehend.
As we said two weeks ago, this process won’t be easy. It might take decades. But we need to start it now.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
