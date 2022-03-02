Star editorial: A park with a purpose — and so much history

The dead sleep peacefully here. There are history lessons here for those who care to learn them, but the abiding mood is one of pastoral tranquility.

In the early evening, deer venture forth to graze among the resting places of pioneers, vintners, and beloved small-town characters. Mice and squirrels forage in the grass, mindful of the nesting raptors roosting in the branches overhead.

Is there any better place to take a walk than the St. Helena Public Cemetery?

We recently learned more about the nonprofit cemetery, which has been run by local volunteers since 1872, from boardmembers John Sales, Mariam Hansen, Stephen Taplin, Darrell Quirici and Mike Thomas. The original property, once owned by the Hudson family, has been steadily expanded to encompass some 12,000 graves and more than 30 acres of land, including some vineyards to the north.

For all the complaining we do about the condition of city parks, we should acknowledge the cemetery as a sort of park in its own right — a beautifully maintained park with a purpose.

The cemetery is the site of cherished rituals like the American Legion’s annual Memorial Day ceremony and the cemetery walk put on by the St. Helena Historical Society and the school drama department. Both have been on hold during the pandemic, but we’re hopeful they will return this year.

Even without public events, the cemetery speaks for itself. Edward Turner Bale, builder of the Bale Grist Mill, is there. So is Charles Krug, one of the cemetery’s founding boardmembers. So are Robert and Margrit Mondavi. So are Chick Gandil of Chicago Black Sox infamy, once-celebrated vaudevillian Claire Vance, and the family of writer Ambrose Bierce — although not Bierce himself, which is its own fascinating and mysterious story. Many of us have special loved ones resting there, all with their own stories.

No wonder the cemetery was awarded a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.

There's also a Jewish cemetery, a Chinese cemetery dating back to before St. Helena's Chinese community was cruelly driven out of town, and an area to accommodate the homeless and indigent under an agreement between the cemetery and the county.

Every community treasure needs continual tending, and the cemetery is no exception. A typical grave costs around $4,000. Some of that money goes into an endowment that pays for long-term upkeep, including the $80,000 it cost to remove pine trees that died during the drought. The vineyard lease also generates revenue for the cemetery.

The money wouldn’t do any good without the people to manage it. That’s where the boardmembers come in. They’re dedicated, and the condition of the cemetery grounds is a testament to their competence. But they're not young, as they're quick to admit.

They’re hoping for a new crop of boardmembers with the energy to carry on the cemetery’s legacy as the current generation bows out. Ideally those boardmembers would be as ethnically diverse as the cemetery’s permanent denizens, who run the gamut from Italian to Latin American to Scandinavian to Chinese.

The demand for burial plots is slowing due to the popularity of cremation, which requires less space. But the cemetery is bound to run out of space eventually, and wise leadership will be needed to guide its future.

Everyone who’s ever enjoyed the cemetery — and if you’ve never been there we strongly urge you to pay a visit — shares a vested interest in maintaining this serene oasis in perpetuity. After all, many of us will end up there eventually.

It’s easy to find neglected, overgrown cemeteries that have been left to fend for themselves against time, nature and vandalism. Our own cemetery is nowhere near that point, but only the continued work of staff, volunteers and benefactors will ensure that future generations can enjoy it as much as we do.

