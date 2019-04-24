In a nicely ironic twist, tobacco taxes are paying the salary of St. Helena’s new school resource officer, who’s tasked with reducing youth tobacco use.
Just two weeks into her assignment, Stephanie Lupien told us she already has a good rapport with St. Helena High School students. RLS Middle Schoolers have been a little more standoffish, but she’s confident she’ll get through to them by exercising with them at P.E. – in full police uniform, vest and gear, no less – and being friendly and approachable.
Lupien seems to be a great fit for the job, with a positive and upbeat personality. She’s not intimidating, yet she projects enough quiet authority that students should feel comfortable confiding in her.
Lupien’s position is covered for the next two and a half years by a $393,000 state tobacco control grant.
She continues to be a sworn officer with the St. Helena Police Department, reporting to Sgt. Chris Hartley, but she works closely with school administrators and spends all of her time in the schools, save for the occasional school holiday when she’ll work regular patrol. During the summer she’ll be a regular presence at summer school, and she’d like to motivate kids to spend more time outside, maybe through a hiking club.
Fighting underage tobacco use isn’t her only job, but it might be her biggest challenge given the popularity of vaping, in which innocuous-looking devices that can resemble pens or USB sticks convert tobacco into an aerosol (not a vapor) containing nicotine, formaldehyde, and other nasty chemicals.
High school Principal Ben Scinto told us that roughly one in five kids vape nationwide. Usage is probably lower at St. Helena High School, but it’s still much more prevalent and socially accepted than traditional cigarettes or marijuana.
We applaud the school for taking an aggressive approach to vaping over the last few months.
Suspensions, which peaked last fall, weren’t fixing the problem, so the school turned to supporting alternatives like counseling, education and community service. Students are using an app designed to fight bullying to report vaping activity, and the school installed vaping detectors in bathrooms.
Since then, vaping has declined. It seems to be most popular among underclassmen, which suggests that Lupien might have a chance to nip the problem in the bud at the middle school level. (She will attend weekly functions at the primary and elementary schools but focus most of her energy on grades 6 and up.)
Except for rare situations that require police intervention, Lupien won’t be involved in student discipline. That frees her up to be a friend, confidante and mentor. Students are lucky to have a female role model on campus who exercises authority in an unintimidating but dependable way.
Lupien seems passionate and committed to protecting and mentoring kids. She’s already undergone active shooter training, and she’s planning to do more training sessions for the DARE program, youth diversion, school resource officers, and another active shooter drill at St. Helena High School in June.
The police department has always had a good relationship with the schools, but this is the first time since the early 2000s that the department has had a school resource officer. It’s still early, but if the program proves successful we hope the school district and the city will recognize its value and find a way to keep it going after the grant runs out.
We should all be willing to spend some money and resources now to invest in a healthy and positive future for our kids.