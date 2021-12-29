Star editorial: A stinging legal defeat

The Hall settlement agreement approved by the City Council last week represents a resounding legal defeat for St. Helena. It also teaches us valuable lessons for the future.

Let’s start with the settlement.

There were some bright spots for the city. Water consumption at the former Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park and at the Hall winery will be capped. The $950,000 payout prevents the possibility that the city could be held liable for even greater damages at trial.

And let’s thank Vice Mayor Paul Dohring and Councilmember Lester Hardy — two keen legal minds — for serving as the council’s designated negotiators and securing what was surely the best deal possible under the circumstances.

But let’s not sugarcoat the settlement terms. This hurts. The city could very well end up providing valuable water to a hotel — whether it’s called a hotel or not — outside the city limits that produces no tax revenue for St. Helena.

The $950,000 settlement payment could have been spent on desperately needed capital projects. Instead, it’s being paid to deep-pocketed plaintiffs who probably spent at least that much on legal fees. The first $450,000 will come out of Phase II water penalties. The council hasn't determined how to pay for the other $500,000.

Who wins here? The Halls. The lawyers, for sure. Definitely not the city or its taxpayers and ratepayers.

Let’s talk about how to prevent this from happening again.

The suit arose out of a simple sequence of events: Public works director issues will-serve letter pledging to continue providing water to the former mobile home park, council becomes concerned that a hotel is in the works, public works director cancels will-serve letter, property owners file suit.

The city was at an obvious disadvantage. It’s hard to give somebody something — especially something they already had access to — and then take it away.

What are the lessons here?

First, the importance of highly competent and professional staff who consider the implications of their decisions — even if that means consulting expensive lawyers and vetting documents such as will-serve letters through multiple bureaucratic layers, up to the City Council if necessary. Red tape isn’t necessarily bad when there’s this much money at stake.

Second, water-related matters like will-serve letters and water agreements must be evaluated under a comprehensive water policy. The city has already taken good steps in that direction, and with the Hall settlement fresh in everyone’s minds, a mistake like this is unlikely to happen again anytime soon.

Third, it highlights how careful the city needs to be with old water agreements outside the city limits, from Rutherford to Lodi Lane. As Hardy explained on Dec. 14, many of those agreements came about when a pre-Bell Canyon Reservoir St. Helena was looking for revenue to defray the cost of a 12-inch water main from Rutherford to St. Helena.

Fourth — and this is much easier said than done — stay out of court. It might not have been possible in this case, but whenever it is possible, use mediation and arbitration to try to settle these matters before they become prolonged lawsuits like this case and the Pacaso suit.

One last point: Was everyone else as puzzled as we were by Mayor Geoff Ellsworth’s explanation for voting against the settlement agreement?

First he acknowledged it was the best deal the city could have gotten, but then he made vague allusions to “conflicts of interest” and “endorsements” that he said “clouded the water a bit.” Then he seemed to dismiss those concerns as “extraneous issues,” but then he cited them in voting no.

It was all very mysterious, and it seemed to blind-side and cast aspersions on his fellow councilmembers. We’ll ask Ellsworth about his vote the next time we see him, and we’ll tell you what he says.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Interim Napa Valley Register editor Samie Hartley and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. Meibeyer previously did legal work for the Halls on matters not related to the lawsuit against the city. He was not involved in the drafting of this editorial.