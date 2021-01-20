Star editorial: A voice of reason on Capitol Hill

If an elected representative who spent a few hours huddling in a room while rioters ransacked the Capitol can be optimistic about the future of our republic, so can we.
That was one of the lessons we drew from a conversation with Congressman Mike Thompson, who remains as level-headed and positive as ever, even after the jarring events of Jan. 6.
Thompson described being evacuated from his office in the Cannon House Office Building twice that day, first when an explosive device was found nearby and again when violent demonstrators breached the Capitol just across the street.
Exactly one week after what he called “the biggest police security failure in history,” Thompson and his fellow House Democrats, joined by 10 Republicans, impeached President Donald Trump for the second time.
But in his conversation with us, Thompson didn’t fulminate against the administration (indeed, he never uttered the president’s name). Instead, he was focused on the same meat-and-potatoes issues that dominate the daily lives of his constituents, like vaccinating the public against COVID-19, restarting the economy safely, and reducing the risk of destructive wildfires.
Thompson expects another round of coronavirus relief, with aid for state and local governments that have been hammered by the pandemic. With Democrats holding close majorities in the House and Senate and now occupying the White House, passing that legislation should be easier than before, but it still won’t be a slam dunk.
Thompson wants to create tax incentives for property owners to perform fire mitigation work, including in the overgrown areas where some of California’s most devastating fires have originated.
He also wants to expand the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s authority over major transmission lines maintained by utilities like PG&E.
Thompson noted that 14 of his bills were passed into law during the last legislative session. Some legislators don’t pass more than 10 in their entire careers, he said.
Thompson’s successful record is due in part to his choice of issues. For example, during the last session he successfully expanded telemedicine and protected the historic Mare Island Naval Cemetery.
Those aren’t hot-button topics that are going to generate much debate on cable news, but they’re important to constituents. Thompson’s background as a state legislator gave him a good sense of how government policy affects people at the local level.
That’s not to say he neglects the bigger issues. He plans to reintroduce HR8, his bill broadening federal background checks for gun purchases. It previously passed the House but languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Thompson is also willing to reach out to Trump supporters — not the radicalized, Capitol-storming, QAnon-believing extremists, but the sincere, reasonable citizens who have legitimate concerns about being forsaken by the country’s political establishment.
Grievances rooted in economic and racial inequities have fueled the rise of radical elements in both parties, making it harder for more centrist legislators like Thompson to find common ground and negotiate bipartisan solutions.
The prevalence of misinformation makes matters worse, clouding efforts to distinguish fact from fiction.
How inspiring then that Thompson, who has a front-row seat to the grim spectacle playing out on Capitol Hill, remains so optimistic and positive. He’s knowledgeable, but he never acts like he knows all the answers, and he’s always willing to listen to good-faith arguments from both sides.
Let’s hope sensible voices like his prevail as the nation comes together to heal in 2021.
