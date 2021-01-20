Star editorial: A voice of reason on Capitol Hill

If an elected representative who spent a few hours huddling in a room while rioters ransacked the Capitol can be optimistic about the future of our republic, so can we.

That was one of the lessons we drew from a conversation with Congressman Mike Thompson, who remains as level-headed and positive as ever, even after the jarring events of Jan. 6.

Thompson described being evacuated from his office in the Cannon House Office Building twice that day, first when an explosive device was found nearby and again when violent demonstrators breached the Capitol just across the street.

Exactly one week after what he called “the biggest police security failure in history,” Thompson and his fellow House Democrats, joined by 10 Republicans, impeached President Donald Trump for the second time.

But in his conversation with us, Thompson didn’t fulminate against the administration (indeed, he never uttered the president’s name). Instead, he was focused on the same meat-and-potatoes issues that dominate the daily lives of his constituents, like vaccinating the public against COVID-19, restarting the economy safely, and reducing the risk of destructive wildfires.