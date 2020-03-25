Star editorial: Adventist Health St. Helena is ready for COVID-19

The hospital has 150 licensed beds and can safely accommodate more patients if necessary. It’s sometimes said that the hospital has more capacity than the Upvalley needs. If true, that’s a blessing in this unique time.

Herber said the hospital is well-stocked with personal protective equipment and cleaning products but is always grateful for donations, like the box of N95 masks the St. Helena Unified School District donated last week.

Herber’s only complaints are a shortage of swabs and test kits and a lack of prompt test results. He called on the state and federal governments to step up their game as far as testing, and he hopes to have on-site testing available as soon as this week, with results in as little as four hours.

Inadequate testing is a concern shared across the country. Setting that aside, Adventist Health St. Helena believes it is well-prepared for the challenging weeks and months ahead. The same can’t be said for many other hospitals that are struggling to get ahold of hand sanitizer and masks.

Herber fully expects the coronavirus to work its way through the community. The realistic goal isn’t to keep it out of Napa County; it’s to “flatten the curve” and prevent the number of acute cases from soaring beyond what the local health care system can handle.