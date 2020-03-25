Star editorial: Adventist Health St. Helena is ready for COVID-19

In a time of tremendous fear and uncertainty, Adventist Health St. Helena is here for us.
That’s the message from hospital President Dr. Steve Herber, who spoke to our board last Friday — via teleconference, of course.
The hospital’s goals are to take on the extraordinary challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic while continuing to be available for the community’s routine health needs, Herber said.
In the days after we talked to Herber, the county confirmed its first three COVID-19 cases, one of them in St. Helena.
The hospital is conducting extensive screening of patients with respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus, Herber said. Those patients are segregated from the rest of the hospital population until COVID-19 is ruled out.
The hospital has also canceled elective surgeries, greatly restricted visitation, and developed contingency plans for the months ahead.
Herber said cases could surge within the next two to four weeks. The summer heat tends to suppress viral illnesses, but we can’t be certain that COVID-19 will behave in the same manner. The hospital and the rest of the community will have to remain vigilant for months, Herber said.
The hospital’s emergency preparedness group meets twice a day, and hospital officials are in close contact with Relucio and their counterparts at Queen of the Valley Medical Center and OLE Health.
The hospital has 150 licensed beds and can safely accommodate more patients if necessary. It’s sometimes said that the hospital has more capacity than the Upvalley needs. If true, that’s a blessing in this unique time.
Herber said the hospital is well-stocked with personal protective equipment and cleaning products but is always grateful for donations, like the box of N95 masks the St. Helena Unified School District donated last week.
Herber’s only complaints are a shortage of swabs and test kits and a lack of prompt test results. He called on the state and federal governments to step up their game as far as testing, and he hopes to have on-site testing available as soon as this week, with results in as little as four hours.
Inadequate testing is a concern shared across the country. Setting that aside, Adventist Health St. Helena believes it is well-prepared for the challenging weeks and months ahead. The same can’t be said for many other hospitals that are struggling to get ahold of hand sanitizer and masks.
Herber fully expects the coronavirus to work its way through the community. The realistic goal isn’t to keep it out of Napa County; it’s to “flatten the curve” and prevent the number of acute cases from soaring beyond what the local health care system can handle.
According to Herber, a theoretical model prepared at Stanford University projected that well over 100 Napa County patients will need varying levels of treatment. That’s well below the terrifying 56% statistic cited by Governor Gavin Newsom, which referred to the nightmare scenario that could result if Californians don’t stay home and take precautions.
That’s where we come in. No amount of preparation by the hospital can flatten the curve without our help.
We can’t get complacent. We need to stay home except for essential trips, maintain our six feet of social distancing, wash our hands frequently, resist the temptation to hoard food and supplies, and watch out for one another, especially seniors and the immunocompromised.
Adventist Health St. Helena is ready. We need to be ready too.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
