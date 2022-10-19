Star editorial: Aguiar-Curry the best choice for Assembly

The St. Helena Star editorial board unanimously endorses Cecilia Aguiar-Curry for Assembly District 4.

Aguiar-Curry is a hard-working and passionate public servant with an outstanding track record as an effective policy-maker and leader in Sacramento.

Our choice was made easy both by her competence and by the contrast with her opponent, who lacks experience.

Our endorsement approach is to conduct a sort of job interview, boiling down to the essential question: Why should the voters hire YOU to represent them? We ask both candidates similar questions, designed to show us their grasp of the job and the district’s issues, their record of relevant experience, their competence at solving problems effectively, and a host of other qualities.

The incumbent for Assembly District 4 is Aguiar-Curry of Winters, whom this board has endorsed since she was elected to her first two-year term in 2016.

The challenger is Bryan Pritchard, a St. Helena resident who is a newcomer to politics.

In our "job interviews" with these two candidates last week, Aguiar-Curry demonstrated a strong advantage in experience, readiness, problem-solving, and proven ability to serve.

As demanding as it is to serve on a city council or school board, the bar for a paid, professional, highly consequential regional position such as being a member of the assembly is significantly higher. Aguiar-Curry clears that bar with room to spare.

Aguiar-Curry takes her job personally. That deep sense of commitment is evident when she talks about issues like telehealth — which she was working on well before the pandemic — and rural broadband access.

Aguiar-Curry is the type of policy wonk who understands politics. Since urban areas wield disproportionate clout in the Legislature, Aguiar-Curry has built relationships with elected representatives of those areas. She teaches them about issues that matter in rural areas like ours, and in return she lends an ear when they seek her support for a bill that’s important to them.

She’s worked with everyone from State Senator Bill Dodd and Rep. Mike Thompson — earning their endorsements — to community stakeholders around Clear Lake. Lake County is predominantly Republican, but Aguiar-Curry — a Democrat — has taken a personal interest in leveraging state aid in hopes of improving the lake’s clarity.

That bipartisan approach extends into the state Capitol, where Aguiar-Curry has collaborated with Republicans on projects like California’s cap-and-trade program.

Aguiar-Curry said her prior experience as mayor of Winters, where she worked on economic development, helped her hone her ability to bring people together in pursuit of a shared goal.

That experience is lacking in her Republican challenger. A winemaker, Pritchard has a decent grasp of key issues like water and agriculture, but he doesn’t have the professional experience necessary to solve those problems through the political process.

Pritchard’s criticisms of establishment politics can be scattershot. At one point he said remaining in office for an extended period of time makes officials “corrupt,” but when we pressed him he conceded that was “maybe not the right word.”

He also criticized politicians for taking winery money moments before touting his own winery donors.

He casts himself as a moderate, but he showed little interest in calling out the Republican Party’s more extreme elements.

Aguiar-Curry aced her job interview. She has our whole-hearted endorsement.