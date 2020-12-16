Star editorial: An easier way to give

Every time we check the mail there’s another year-end fundraising appeal from a worthy organization. What’s a donor to do?

Napa Valley CanDo’s annual Give!Guide simplifies the matter by enabling us to donate to multiple nonprofits at once at candogiveguide.org. Instead of writing checks to your five favorite nonprofits, you can donate to all of them in a single transaction, dividing up your money as you see fit.

In its first seven years, the Give!Guide raised $2.3 million for 120 nonprofits. Organized by volunteers like Amy Garden and Nancy Fireman, it’s based on the insight that local nonprofits would rather collaborate than compete.

Bringing nonprofits together on a single initiative provides networking opportunities and exposes would-be donors or volunteers who might ordinarily favor only one or two charities to a broader array of giving opportunities. It turns out that within the universe of Napa Valley nonprofits, a rising tide really does raise all boats.

The Give!Guide has gone virtual this year, foregoing its usual catalog for technical reasons involving the pandemic, which forced many nonprofits to shut down for months. It’s also shortened its fundraising drive to one month instead of two, with donations due Dec. 31.