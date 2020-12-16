Star editorial: An easier way to give

Every time we check the mail there’s another year-end fundraising appeal from a worthy organization. What’s a donor to do?
Napa Valley CanDo’s annual Give!Guide simplifies the matter by enabling us to donate to multiple nonprofits at once at candogiveguide.org. Instead of writing checks to your five favorite nonprofits, you can donate to all of them in a single transaction, dividing up your money as you see fit.
In its first seven years, the Give!Guide raised $2.3 million for 120 nonprofits. Organized by volunteers like Amy Garden and Nancy Fireman, it’s based on the insight that local nonprofits would rather collaborate than compete.
Bringing nonprofits together on a single initiative provides networking opportunities and exposes would-be donors or volunteers who might ordinarily favor only one or two charities to a broader array of giving opportunities. It turns out that within the universe of Napa Valley nonprofits, a rising tide really does raise all boats.
The Give!Guide has gone virtual this year, foregoing its usual catalog for technical reasons involving the pandemic, which forced many nonprofits to shut down for months. It’s also shortened its fundraising drive to one month instead of two, with donations due Dec. 31.
The Give!Guide has a little something for everyone, whether your passion is youth, seniors, education, animals or nature. The upside is that without the limitations of a physical catalog the 2020 Give!Guide can accommodate more nonprofits than ever — 57 this year, up from the previous maximum of 46.
Eight of them are based Upvalley: Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, Napa Valley State Parks Association, Our Town St. Helena, Rianda House, St. Helena Preschool for All, Sunrise Horse Rescue, the Veterans Homes Association, and We Care Animal Rescue.
Representatives from a few of those nonprofits made their pitch to our editorial board last week. Each of them highlighted the synergies of teaming up with other organizations. While they each focus their efforts on a particular cause, it’s clear that they share a broader goal of strengthening the entire community.
Sunrise Horse Rescue will use proceeds from the Give!Guide on feed, veterinary care, medication and nutritional supplements. Like the other nonprofit representatives, Lisa O’Connor said Sunrise depends on the Give!Guide for regular operating expenses.
Our Town St. Helena will use your donations on operational costs at its Church Street office and on educating people about the importance of housing in stabilizing our community. (Having praised Our Town in last week’s editorial, we needed little convincing.)
The Napa Valley State Parks Association will use the money to install trail signs and restore hiking trails at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and in the southern reaches of Robert Louis Stevenson State Park that were decimated by the Glass Fire. Even before the fire, the association was reeling from the loss of campground fees during the early months of the pandemic.
We recommend incorporating the Give!Guide into your family’s holiday tradition. Before you wrap up your Christmas shopping, sit everyone down, set a budget, and decide how to divvy it up among the 57 nonprofits. It's a fun, positive way to teach kids the importance of philanthropy.
Imagine a hypothetical family with $200 to spare browsing the Give!Guide website. Eight-year-old Lucy is going through a pony phase, so she chooses Sunrise Horse Rescue. 14-year-old Trevor is chasing nature-related Scout badges, so he chooses the Napa Valley State Parks Association. Susan’s graduating from high school and wants to be able to move back to St. Helena someday, so she chooses Our Town. Grandpa’s participating in virtual coffee hours with his friends, so he puts in a good word for Rianda House.
Annual fundraisers have been canceled or gone virtual this year, so your support will be more appreciated than ever.
The nonprofits featured in the Give!Guide work year-round for the betterment of our community. Let’s remember them in this season of charity and good will.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
