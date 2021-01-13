Star editorial: An editorial roadmap for 2021

As easy as it is to get caught up in the news of the day, the Star’s editorial board tries to explore broader themes.

The following, in no particular order, are the 10 themes we plan to focus on in 2021. Not all of our guests will fit neatly into this rubric, but this will give you a general idea of what to expect from this year’s editorials.

WaterSt. Helena’s decision decades ago not to tie into the North Bay Aqueduct has left us heavily dependent on local rainfall, which has landed us in a precarious situation during the current drought. We’ll keep a close eye on Phase II water rationing, potential litigation involving the city’s dependence on groundwater, and how to strengthen the community’s water security over the long term.

City facilitiesThe success of Measure G forced the City Council’s hand regarding hotel development on Adams Street, but what about a future City Hall on the site? Will the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus become a temporary home for our city staff? How will the city’s Railroad Avenue properties and the current City Hall site fit into the equation? We’ll be looking for answers.