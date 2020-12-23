Star editorial: As hunger spikes, St. Helena Food Pantry rises to the occasion

If you’re looking for Christmas spirit, look no further than the St. Helena Community Food Pantry. You’ll find it in abundance, all year long.
You’ll find it in the more than 50 volunteers who collect and bag food all week long and distribute it at 2:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church.
You’ll find it in the community partnerships that contribute behind the scenes, from the Odd Fellows who’ve stepped in as volunteers this year, to the stores like Sunshine and Safeway that generously donate food, to the Adventist church that lets the food pantry use its fireside room for a nominal fee.
You’ll also find it in the donors who keep the pantry well-funded, even with the number of hungry families soaring because of the pandemic.
Before COVID-19, the pantry served about 35 families, with maybe 15 showing up on a distribution day.
By June 2020, they were serving 150 families, and cars were lining up back to Elmhurst Avenue.
The families tended to be larger than before. They were the working poor, seniors on a fixed income, and families who’d never imagined needing free food until they found themselves out of work during the pandemic.
Fortunately for them, they were turning to one of St. Helena’s most well-oiled and nimble charities.
Without missing a step, the food pantry adapted from walk-in to drive-through distribution, scaled its operations to accommodate more food coming in and going out, and welcomed a large contingent of new volunteers.
Some of them were current or former teachers, like Malcolm McClain, Jason Kelperis and Ana Canales. Occasionally they would see the families of their students coming to pick up food.
Contrary to what you might think, there doesn’t seem to be a stigma associated with using the food pantry, according to longtime boardmembers Susan Davis and Laurie Conwell.
Maybe that’s because the organization is so embedded in the community. Many St. Helenans have been contributing to the food pantry for decades, so using it in hard times like these just feels natural.
The food pantry was established in 1993 when churches and other groups who’d been feeding the hungry wisely consolidated their efforts.
Collecting food for the food pantry became a rite of passage for Scouts and kids at the St. Helena Co-op. By now, some of those former kids have kids of their own who are collecting food, demonstrating the food pantry’s deep, generational ties to the community.
Even with so many organizations seeking money and volunteers, there’s something special about feeding the hungry. Davis says the food pantry has more volunteers than it knows what to do with, and when we asked about donations Conwell said the food pantry is “in a very good place financially” thanks to a generous community. (You can send donations to the St. Helena Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 108, St. Helena, CA 94574.)
What they’re seeking most is awareness. If you know someone who needs food, send them to the food pantry. They can apply on the spot, and although there are income qualifications, nobody’s ever been turned away without at least a bag of food.
Although the food pantry receives food from federal and state programs, applications are not shared with government agencies, so there’s no need to worry about immigration status.
In addition to the Tuesday and Friday distribution, the food pantry also helps the Adventist church with an open-to-all, no-questions-asked food giveaway at 4-6 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month.
As the pandemic has worn on, demand has tapered off to about 100 families, but it might spike again due to the shutdown that started last week.
If it does, the food pantry will be there as it has for 27 years, doling out generous helpings of food and Christmas cheer.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.