Star editorial: As hunger spikes, St. Helena Food Pantry rises to the occasion

Without missing a step, the food pantry adapted from walk-in to drive-through distribution, scaled its operations to accommodate more food coming in and going out, and welcomed a large contingent of new volunteers.

Some of them were current or former teachers, like Malcolm McClain, Jason Kelperis and Ana Canales. Occasionally they would see the families of their students coming to pick up food.

Contrary to what you might think, there doesn’t seem to be a stigma associated with using the food pantry, according to longtime boardmembers Susan Davis and Laurie Conwell.

Maybe that’s because the organization is so embedded in the community. Many St. Helenans have been contributing to the food pantry for decades, so using it in hard times like these just feels natural.

The food pantry was established in 1993 when churches and other groups who’d been feeding the hungry wisely consolidated their efforts.

Collecting food for the food pantry became a rite of passage for Scouts and kids at the St. Helena Co-op. By now, some of those former kids have kids of their own who are collecting food, demonstrating the food pantry’s deep, generational ties to the community.