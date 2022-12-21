Star editorial: Aurelio is great match for St. Helena schools

Many of us have endured new bosses who charge in with grand ideas about how to remold an organization in their own image.

And then there are leaders like St. Helena Unified School District Superintendent Rubén Aurelio, who take the time to learn about an organization and make its people feel heard and respected.

Aurelio’s approach is always preferable and usually more effective. Based on our first interview with him, we’re confident that he has the experience, skills, empathy and data-driven mindset to lead the district in the right direction.

At first glance, Aurelio’s history seems to make him an odd fit for a small-town school district. Raised in Los Angeles, he was a teacher and administrator at big urban districts like Oakland, San Leandro and West Contra Costa. His last stint was as assistant superintendent-chief academic officer in Berkeley, where the high school alone has three times as many students as the K-12 St. Helena district.

But look closer and the hiring makes perfect sense.

He’s the bright, academically overachieving son of Spanish-speaking immigrants — like a lot of St. Helena kids.

He values communication and community engagement in the school policy-making process. We can recall a few past superintendents who neglected that aspect of the job, with disastrous results.

Aurelio’s past jobs taught him to analyze data and use it to guide instruction. He said he wants to foster more of a “data culture” at St. Helena Unified, a district that in our opinion has always achieved solid, often outstanding results but has sometimes left us wanting to see more data and to understand better how data, including rest results, aligns with instruction.

On a personal level, Aurelio is warm, enthusiastic, articulate and eager to prove what he can do as a first-time superintendent. It’s easy to imagine him forming positive relationships with individual teachers and staff members.

Relationships like that are critical in a small school district, especially if you’re taking a data-driven approach that values accountability. If the data shows that kids in grade X are falling behind in subject Y, there’s no mystery which one or two teachers are responsible. You’ll need to work with them in a tactful, collaborative way that doesn’t make them feel threatened.

As a Basic Aid district with declining enrollment, SHUSD will find itself with roughly the same amount of money to spend on fewer kids. Aurelio sees an opportunity to close the achievement gap between socioeconomically disadvantaged kids (who are overwhelmingly Hispanic/Latino) and the rest of the student population, while raising the bar for high achievers.

He also acknowledges that math instruction “needs to improve at all levels,” especially after the pandemic left kids around the country struggling with math. Former Superintendent Marylou Wilson’s administration did an astonishing job getting kids back in the classroom as soon as possible, but there’s still catching up to do.

However Aurelio tackles these challenges, we’re confident he’ll do so in a way that’s grounded in data but implemented in a respectful way that leaves everyone motivated to do their best.

Aurelio’s personal and professional background, data-driven approach, emphasis on communication, and gentle but confident leadership style make him a wonderful fit for St. Helena.