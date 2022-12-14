Star editorial: Behind the mask of affluence

St. Helena’s median household income is north of $120,000, and our high-end businesses and housing prices have earned us a reputation as an affluent community.

Like a gilded mask, that reputation disguises a less glamorous reality. Just ask the staff of the UpValley Family Centers. Executive Director Jenny Ocon and Family & Senior Wellness Program Director Lupe Maldonado told us last week that the needs of struggling families here are as acute as ever.

Every day the UVFC works with Upvalley families who are living paycheck to paycheck, feeling the strain of inflation, scrambling to pay for unexpected medical expenses, and sometimes facing an agonizing choice: Do I pay rent, pay bills, or feed my kids?

Being a good neighbor — not just in this season of generosity but all year round — requires us to define that term inclusively, and to keep in mind the one in four Napa Valley families who don’t have adequate income to meet basic needs, according to kidsdata.org.

The number of households asking the UVFC for emergency financial assistance has tripled from 115 in 2019 to an average of 335 per year since 2020. In January the UVFC is launching a homeless/eviction prevention program specifically offering cash to people who are at risk of losing their homes. Some tenants just need advice on how to communicate with landlords and exercise their legal rights.

Parents who are under stress sometimes take it out on their kids, which sadly leads those kids to seek out therapy services coordinated by the UVFC on St. Helena and Calistoga school campuses. Last year those programs served more than 250 kids, which was higher than pre-pandemic levels. Ocon expects that number to rise this year with more services now available.

The UVFC also gives Christmas presents for needy families with its holiday assistance program. It’s always heartwarming to see photos of toothy youngsters holding wrapped presents, but it’s important to remember that those kids’ families are under financial stress all year, not just in December.

Assistance also comes in form of home weatherizing thanks to a grant secured in partnership with Marin Clean Energy. Families can get free advice on how to lower their energy costs through improved appliances and windows.

The UVFC has a $3.9 million budget and 30 staff members who serve about 3,000 people per year. An operation of that scale wouldn’t pencil out without your donations, whether it’s in the form of a $50 check or a five-figure bequest. No donation is too small, and every dollar counts.

Another important way of giving is by volunteering, and the UVFC welcomes all with even just an hour or two a week to share — plus they provide training. Please don't hesitate to reach out with an email or call in the new year to see how you might help.

The UVFC is seeking volunteers to help with its free VITA tax preparation program, which helps families receive an average tax refund of $1,900, and for its tutoring program serving local kids.

As you and your family browse the annual Napa Valley Give!Guide looking for ways to donate your extra dollars, give special consideration to nonprofits like the UVFC that directly serve our less affluent neighbors.

‘Tis the season to be generous to our families, friends and neighbors — even those hidden behind the mask of affluence.