Star editorial: Checking in with Mayor Ellsworth

His challenges are to bring the council together to set measurable goals and then depend on our strong city administration to propose the strategies and tactics to achieve them.

A Feb. 12 City Council team-building retreat demonstrated how the rest of the council feels alienated by Ellsworth’s personal advocacy, especially his oft-stated concerns about safety and potential pollution at Clover Flat Landfill.

While Ellsworth is clearly passionate about the landfill issues, setting goals and developing council consensus on issues that lie within the city’s purview should be his primary objective.

As mayor, it’s his obligation to make the other councilmembers feel that he’s part of the team.

Ellsworth notes that the city made significant strides during his first term, despite clear disagreements among the previous council. City staff deserve most of the credit for removing the Upper York Creek Dam, tightening up internal financial controls, protecting homes and infrastructure during the Glass Fire, and dealing effectively with the pandemic, but those accomplishments still occurred under Ellsworth’s watch.