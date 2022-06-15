Star editorial: CHI expands access to health care

A St. Helena man in his 70s, uninsured, had long struggled with untreated dyslexia.

With one phone call, a local nonprofit helped him enroll in Medi-Cal and receive the treatment he needed.

Which agency helped him? It might not be the first or second one you guess.

It was Napa’s Community Health Initiative, which helps Napa County residents of all ages, races and income levels access the health insurance they need to stay healthy, happy and productive.

Executive Director Elba Gonzalez-Mares and Program Director Maria Torres-Almanza described to us how their organization was launched in 2005 as the Children’s Health Initiative, helping kids access insurance, vaccinations and basic checkups. It has since expanded to serve pregnant women, seniors, and everyone in between.

CHI is busiest during open enrollment from October through January, but it stays active year-round, partnering with groups like the UpValley Family Centers, St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s mobile health van, Queen of the Valley Medical Center Community Outreach and OLE Health.

The health initiative helps clients figure out which insurance option suits them best, and then navigate the intimidating paperwork (and, in some cases, income verification) necessary to apply for and gain coverage.

There’s an insurance option for everyone, Torres-Almanza told us, but costs vary widely and eligibility rules continue to evolve, especially for immigrants who lack permanent legal status. Currently, members of that population ages 0-26 and 50 and older are eligible for Medi-Cal, but people ages 27-49 have to find an alternative.

CHI is a local invention with a statewide presence. It’s part of a coalition of like-minded agencies, California Coverage & Health Initiatives, that lobbies on behalf of clients to remove barriers to accessing health insurance. CHI has also established satellite agencies serving Solano County, Santa Clara and Los Angeles.

CHI receives funding from Napa County, the Napa Valley Vintners, Kaiser Permanente, and various other nonprofits and family foundations. When we asked Gonzalez-Mares what she needed, she didn’t mention money but said she’d love to have a few more board members with a passion for helping people access health care. An Upvalley board member would be a plus. If you’re interested, email her at elba@calchi.org.

CHI strives to be “90% about the person and 10% about the application,” as Gonzalez-Mares put it, but its influence permeates our community and economy.

Lacking preventive care, uninsured people tend to wait longer to get health care and require more expensive treatment when they finally do. That puts strain on the health care system and on the patients’ families. It often forces patients to miss school or work, which diminishes their own economic prospects and prevents them from contributing to the economy at large.

Insured people, on the other hand, are more likely to be healthy and productive members of their families and our society.

CHI works year-round to move people from the first category into the second category. When they succeed, everybody wins.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Napa Valley Register editor Dan Evans and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.