Star editorial: Chouteau for St. Helena City Council

From public infrastructure to revenue to housing, St. Helena faces a complex array of interlocking challenges. We need knowledgeable, experienced city councilmembers.

That’s why we’re unanimously endorsing Anna Chouteau for re-election.

Chouteau impressed us when she ran unopposed in 2018, and she has exceeded our high expectations.

She’s professional and data-driven enough to rattle off statistics about St. Helena’s Measure T revenue during her interview with our board. She’s also approachable and engaging enough — even on Zoom — to hear you out about a topic that affects your family or your neighborhood.

Concerned about climate change, Chouteau played a lead role in forming the Napa County Climate Action Committee.

Concerned about water conservation, Chouteau laid the groundwork for the city’s partnership with Flume to provide water customers with smart water meters.

Concerned about childcare for essential workers during the pandemic, Chouteau successfully advocated for the council to fund scholarships to local childcare centers.

Concerned about mental health, Chouteau led the council to apply for and receive a $500,000 grant for youth and family mental health services in conjunction with Aldea.

Chouteau lost the June primary for District 3 supervisor to two candidates with more county-level experience. A thinner-skinned, less committed public servant might have shied away from running for re-election to the council.

Fortunately for us, Chouteau is not one to sulk, so she’s back on the campaign trail, having gained a broader understanding of county and regional issues during her supervisorial campaign. Expect her to be the top vote-getter in this election by a wide margin, and deservedly so.

Chouteau is one of three candidates for two council seats. Her two opponents are friendly and well-intentioned, but they lack the experience, gravitas and knowledge of city operations that are prerequisites for first-time councilmembers.

Billy Summers has a background in professional snowboarding, music, filmmaking and business. He told us he’s running because he wants to be a conduit between the council and the community on issues like water rates and fire prevention. He wants St. Helena to investigate turning wastewater into potable water and develop a reputation as an innovative green community.

Amy Beaudine is a former waitress at Cook who’s concerned about the same issues of affordability that face other working St. Helenans. She's in tune with other young families whose kids attend local schools. She’s the first to admit she’s still learning about city government, and she doesn’t pretend to have all the answers, but she has plenty of enthusiasm.

Neither seems to have a hidden agenda, but with few exceptions, Summers and Beaudine didn’t articulate specific policy positions or display more than a crash-course level of knowledge about how the city functions. However, we applaud them for showing an interest in public service and encourage them to build up their bona fides by serving on nonprofit boards and city committees.

Barring a dark-horse write-in candidate, either Summers or Beaudine is bound to be elected. Between the two of them, Summers would face a slightly easier learning curve due to his single term on the St. Helena Parks & Recreation Commission.

We encourage the winning candidate to follow Chouteau's example: Dig deep, learn everything you can about the city, and work hard to connect with the community.

Voters do have one easy choice in this race. Re-elect Anna Chouteau.