Star editorial: City better prepared for upcoming challenges

The problems St. Helena faces today superficially resemble the ones we were facing 10 years ago: Aging infrastructure, a sluggish downtown economy, and the escalating cost of housing.
The difference, however, is in the city’s improved financial position and an energized, goal-oriented city government that’s more capable of overcoming those challenges.
The long-delayed adoption of the General Plan finally put the city in position to overhaul an outdated zoning ordinance that’s been applying 20th-century constraints to a downtown that desperately needs to evolve with the times.
The first phase of updating the zoning code has gotten underway with a series of stakeholder interviews. Stay tuned for public hearings.
There are already signs that the downtown might be emerging from the doldrums, with exciting new businesses like Station, Carter & Co., and Erosion Wine Company, plus talk of an innovative new tenant for the former Terra space. Pop-ups are bringing a welcome sense of creativity and ingenuity.
The role of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce in the revitalization of downtown remains a question mark, but the Chamber and the city did pull off another successful Jingle All the Way. Whether they can find ways to maintain that level of energy year-round remains to be seen.
A clean audit shows that the city’s books are in good hands. Measure T, Measure D, and the Las Alcobas hotel have stabilized the city’s finances and put us into position to take on some major capital projects.
City Manager Mark Prestwich appears to have assembled a team of skilled, motivated city employees who are accumulating the institutional knowledge they need to tackle an ambitious, but not insurmountable, workplan.
Those workers seem unfazed by moving out of the old City Hall. In fact, they’re probably relieved to be out of there and excited to see emerging plans for a new City Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force is vetting those plans and conducting an expert assessment of what we can afford and how we should pay for it. On key issues like City Hall, St. Helena’s old pie-in-the-sky “What do we want?” approach has evolved into a more realistic “How do we get something done?”
The 2017 wildfires left St. Helena unscathed but served as a wake-up call. The city has honed its disaster-preparedness plans, buying three new electronic message boards and securing grants for cleaner back-up generators at the water and wastewater treatment plants.
Improved communication with county and regional authorities is evident in the smooth, coordinated response to the emerging coronavirus threat.
And though it’s easy to forget, St. Helena made an incredible stride with the flood control project. It wasn’t cheap, and the financial oversight was downright ugly, but the result is that we don’t have to worry anymore about Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park being washed away in the next downpour.
The same city that took more than a decade to update its General Plan is now much more on the ball. It’s already looking at hiring consultants to manage the update of the General Plan Housing Element, two years before that task is due.
City staff are even making strides toward removing the Upper York Creek Dam, which has been on the to-do list since the late 1990s.
There’s still plenty of work to do on housing, which should be the city’s number one goal. Continuing collaborations between the city and the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena indicate the political will to build workforce housing, but it will take a sustained effort to compensate for decades of anti-housing policies.
St. Helena’s outlook isn’t all rosy. As we noted last week, downtown businesses are hurting badly. There’s anecdotal evidence that commercial applicants are still getting tied up in City Hall red tape. Institutional problems don’t resolve themselves overnight.
And though the city’s finances are stable, we still can’t afford to shut the door on hotels and other new revenue sources that will keep us fiscally sound over the next few decades and finance the projects that are under review by the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force. We can’t let a vocal minority drag us back to the days of economic stagnation.
However, our recent interview with Prestwich and Mayor Geoff Ellsworth left us optimistic that the city is on a positive trajectory.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.