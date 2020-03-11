Star editorial: City better prepared for upcoming challenges

And though it’s easy to forget, St. Helena made an incredible stride with the flood control project. It wasn’t cheap, and the financial oversight was downright ugly, but the result is that we don’t have to worry anymore about Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park being washed away in the next downpour.

The same city that took more than a decade to update its General Plan is now much more on the ball. It’s already looking at hiring consultants to manage the update of the General Plan Housing Element, two years before that task is due.

City staff are even making strides toward removing the Upper York Creek Dam, which has been on the to-do list since the late 1990s.

There’s still plenty of work to do on housing, which should be the city’s number one goal. Continuing collaborations between the city and the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena indicate the political will to build workforce housing, but it will take a sustained effort to compensate for decades of anti-housing policies.