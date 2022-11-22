Star editorial: City head Comelo inspires confidence

Aware of St. Helena’s challenges, appreciative of its opportunities, and fiercely protective of his overworked and underpaid staff, City Manager Anil Comelo has all the hallmarks of a strong leader for St. Helena.

Comelo told this board he recognized that our town was in great need of revitalization and that our infrastructure needed an overhaul before he accepted the job, but it wasn’t until he started in July that he began to realize the full extent of those deficiencies. It must have been quite a wake-up call when one Public Works employee warned Comelo he feared “catastrophic failure” of multiple systems.

Yet Comelo is optimistic and sees a bright future is possible here. We’re pleased with Comelo’s no-nonsense, here’s-what-we-need-to-do style. He chooses his words carefully without mincing them. He’s forthright about the obstacles ahead, but he instills confidence, not fear.

He realizes he has one asset which has eluded many a city manager before him: There’s broad consensus on the council and in the community that St. Helena needs to invest in its infrastructure: roads, sidewalks, water, sewer and storm drains.

We agree with Comelo’s sense that the community — which for so long has wavered between skeptical and downright oppositional — is primed to support substantial investment in St. Helena’s infrastructure. And we are greatly heartened that he’s eager to reach out directly to the public to communicate the city’s needs — not just at city meetings but by speaking personally with service clubs like Rotary and Kiwanis and groups like Spotlight St. Helena about our town’s future and how we can help city staff and elected officials move forward.

We also urge Comelo to reach out to local community-serving nonprofits to get a sense of the full economic, social and racial dimensions of St. Helena. As he observes, this is a well-resourced community, but many of the residents who will be most directly affected by Comelo’s work — especially housing policies and water rates — don’t share in that wealth. We hope he seeks out their viewpoints.

With a career spanning seven years in banking, 27 years in the public sector, and multiple degrees, Comelo’s resume checks a lot of important boxes: accounting, human resources, organizational development and strategic planning. He appreciates that an essential role of any city government is to provide public works, so his first big personnel move was to hire Joe Leach, a trusted colleague from their days in Richmond, as public works director.

One of Comelo’s key messages is that St. Helena can’t invest in its infrastructure without first investing in its staff. Both mayoral candidates raised that point unprompted during their recent endorsement interviews, and Comelo fleshed it out in more detail.

For example, the Public Works employee who warned of “catastrophic failure” told Comelo he was troubled by high turnover, appalled by the condition of the city’s infrastructure, and reluctant to take a vacation because he feared what might go wrong in his absence. Even after being offered a raise to stay in St. Helena, that employee left for a neighboring agency because the job offered more opportunity for advancement and a shorter commute, yes, but most important, freedom from constant worry.

That anecdote encapsulates the challenge of staffing a city with great needs, limited resources, expensive housing, inadequate administrative facilities, and salaries that aren’t high enough to compensate.

When it comes to making staff feel appreciated, money is part of the equation, but so is respect. Comelo said morale is strained by loutish citizens like the one who left a profanity-laced voicemail for a city staffer and earned a stern rebuke from Comelo.

Whoever that was, shame on you. The people who keep our faucets running and our toilets flushing deserve our gratitude and respect, not our insults.

We admired City Manager Mark Prestwich’s low-key leadership style. Coming to St. Helena after a chaotic period in city government, he served as a stabilizing influence inside City Hall during the prolonged emergencies of wildfires and COVID-19, negotiated the Napa Valley College lease, and formed groups like the SHAPE Committee and the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force. These intensive efforts went a long way toward rebuilding community trust in city government and laid a strategic groundwork for managing the city’s physical assets and long-term finances.

Comelo is ready to build on that foundation. He comes across as a man of action, ready to put good plans into motion without undue delay.

We’re confident that Comelo is the right city manager at the right time. We commend the hiring committee who chose him, warmly welcome him to town, and look forward to seeing what he can do.